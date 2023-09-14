Foetal Health: 7 Must-Have Superfoods For Pregnant Women

Your foetus eats whatever you eat. What must pregnant women eat to ensure its health?

Pregnancy is beautiful yet complicated! From maintaining a proper diet to keeping your body next to perfect, it sure is a mammoth task. There are a number of things that women are asked to prioritise during this time, good food being the most important of all. Have you ever wondered why this is adviced?

When a woman is sharing her body with a foetus, which is growing every single day, she is also feeding it at the same time. The foetus absorbs nutrients from what the mother eats. Every single action that the mother takes has an impact on the baby so, it is essential to make sure that she eats right.

Scroll down to know the 7 superfoods that an expected mother must include to her daily breakfast diet.

7 Superfoods Women Must Eat During Pregnancy

Eggs

According to a study, a higher consumption of choline resulted in better brain development in a child right after birth. Eggs are loaded with choline and it has been proven that if mothers consume a lot of this particular nutrient in the third trimester, it can really help in faster brain development.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens are very nutritious and are recommended for both the sake of the mother as well as the baby. Experts mention that they are necessary especially because of their high fibre content. It can help regulate bowel movements in the mother as well as supply the required nutritients to the foetus.

Salmon

Salmon is very rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is essential for the development of the baby's eyes and the foetal brain. It is also an excellent source of DHA which also has an essential function for foetal development.

Asparagus

Asparagus is very rich in folate. But why does the mother and baby require this nutrient? Folate is essential because it reduces the risk of developing a neural tube disorder like spina bifida.

Greek Yoghurt

Every doctors recommends pregnant women to consume yoghurt or Greek yoghurt regularly. Why? Yoghurt has very high amount of Vitamin D, calcium and other mineral which can help in the overall development of the foetus.

Chicken

Foods like chicken and poultry are a must during the pregnancy period. They are not only loaded with protein but also help in the better absorption of heme iron in the body than compared to plant-based food. So, you can be absolutely unapologetic while adding lots of chicken, lean pork, lean ground beef and turkey to your diet.

Pumpkin Seeds

Magnesium is important for the human body because it is responsible to balance multiple functions of our body for instance, blood sugar regulation, protein synthesis and muscle and nerve function. This is also a must include for expectant mothers. You can also find magnesium in foods like peanuts, chia seeds, cashews and avocados.

