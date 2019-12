Eating more fruits can help you live healthier, look better, and even stay away from diseases. © Shutterstock.

Health is the greatest gift indeed. And eating the right foods can lead to a longer and healthier life.

Some fruits are packed with antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals, and other nutrients that can help you live healthier, look better, and even stay away from diseases.

Make sure to include some fruits in your diet in the year 2020. Here are five super fruits that can help boost your health and immune system. Most of these are easily available at the supermarket.

Avocado

This fruit is especially good for your heart. Avocados are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which may help lower your blood cholesterol. This fruit can be eaten in place of saturated fat.

Avocados also contains good amount of potassium, which may help in reducing blood pressure, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and kidney failure.

There is more about this fruit. Avocados contain lutein and zeaxanthin that can help minimise cell damage, including from ultraviolet light. The fruit is also packed with vitamin K – a nutrient that is essential for bone health.

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Health experts say the consumption of this fruit can help reduce inflammatory activity in the digestive tract.

This superfruit contains iron, which is needed to make red blood cells in our body. Iron deficiency can cause anaemia, and lead to symptoms such as exhaustion, dizziness and weakness.

Polyphenols, which are found abundantly in pomegranate seeds and their juice, are also linked to improved memory function.

Kiwi

This fruit is considered as the richest source of vitamin C among all fruits. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that is needed to boost your immune system to fight diseases. Kiwi also contains plenty of fibre, which helps in digestion.

The vitamin C and E present in kiwi act as antioxidants to prevent skin degradation.

Papaya

Papaya contains antioxidants, lutein and zeaxanthin, which help filters out harmful blue light rays, and protect our eyes from damage due to retinal degeneration.

As this fruit is high in fibre and water content, adding it to your diet may help prevent constipation and promote a healthy digestive tract.

Several studies have also revealed that papaya has cancer-fighting properties. Researchers say this fruit has the ability to reduce free radicals that contribute to cancer development.

Apple

Apples are a great fibre source. The fruit contains a type of soluble fibre, known as pectin, that can lower levels of bad cholesterol. Studies have shown that women who consume at least one apple a day are 28% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

The skin of the apples contains quercetin, an antioxidant that has antihistamine and anti-inflammatory power. Therefore, eating this fruit may help protect you from heart disease and possibly allergic reactions.