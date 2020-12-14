A new study revealed that wine and cheese can protect you from cognitive decline and improve your brain health.

Do you love cheese or enjoy a glass of red wine every now and then? If yes, we have some news for you. It turns out that both of these are great for your cognitive health. Cognitive decline can affect anyone. While everyone tends to forget about things now and then, but if it keeps happening regularly, then it could be a sign of something more serious. Studies have suggested that eating right and exercising regularly can ward off various health conditions, including reducing the risk of cognitive decline. Also Read - Spend 10 mins in the sun every morning to sharpen your memory

Diet And Cognitive Decline

Plenty of debate surrounds age-related cognitive decline and what causes it. So far, there is no cure for cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementias, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the wake of this disheartening news, let us tell you that there might not be a cure, but certain modifications in your lifestyle can help prevent cognitive decline. Diet is one of the many factors that can protect you from cognitive decline. Also Read - Cocoa and 5 other brain foods that can make you smarter

Cheese And Red Wine Is Good To Improve Cognitive Function

A new study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease found that eating cheese and drinking red wine regularly can have positive effects on your cognitive health. Also Read - Obese people beware: Your weight may have a surprising impact on your brain function

For the study, researchers from Iowa State University in the US analyzed the data of over 1700 ageing individuals. Participants completed a Fluid Intelligence Test as part of a touchscreen questionnaire to baseline and then in two follow-up assessments. They also answered questions about their food and alcohol consumption.

After a thorough analysis, researchers found that cheese, by far, is the most protective food against age-related cognitive problems, even late in life. Daily consumption of red wine can also help improve cognitive function.

Although red meats are not good for your brain, the findings of this study suggest that lamb, but not other red meats, may improve long-term cognitive prowess.

The study authors told IANS, “our results suggest that responsibly eating cheese and drinking red wine daily are not just good for helping us cope with our current Covid-19 pandemic, but also dealing with an increasingly complex world that never seems to slow down.

Other Brain Foods

Over the years, several studies have linked various foods to better cognitive health. Some of the best foods for your brain include;

Fatty Fish

A study published in the JAMA Neurology found that eating fatty fish may slow cognitive decline with age. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish, is vital for normal brain function and development. People with mild depression or cognitive decline can include fatty fish in their diet.

Nuts

Nuts can improve cognitive function and help prevent neurogenerative diseases, according to a study published in the American Society for Nutrition. They are loaded with brain-boosting nutrients, which is why you must munch on a handful regularly.

Dark Chocolate

Hail all chocolate lovers because now you have an excuse to eat more chocolate, but only dark chocolate. It contains flavonoids, a group of antioxidants that helps protect the brain and boost memory and mood. However, you should consume it in moderation.

Berries

Like dark chocolate, berries also contain flavonoids that make it a good choice for those looking for brain-healthy foods. The antioxidants in berries help decrease inflammation and oxidative stress, which helps improve cognitive health.