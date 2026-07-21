Filtered coffee may slow biological ageing better than instant coffee, study finds

A new study suggests filtered coffee may support healthier ageing more effectively than instant coffee while offering additional health benefits when consumed in moderation.

Filtered coffee may slow biological ageing better than instant coffee, study finds (Image AI Generated)

Coffee is one of the most consumed drinks in the world and many people have a cup of coffee first thing in the morning. Coffee has long been associated with some health benefits; a new study out now indicates that the type of coffee consumed could make a difference. Filtered coffee could be more effective than instant coffee in slowing down the biological ageing signs, according to researchers. A study also revealed that, experts say, coffee may impact sexual and reproductive health in various ways, depending on the quantity consumed.

What is biological ageing?

Biological ageing is your body's age, and not just how many years you've lived! Biological ageing can be influenced by lifestyle (diet, active life style, sleep and smoking habits). Biological age is used to give scientists an overall picture of how healthy a person is and their risk of age-related diseases.

Filtered coffee linked to slower biological ageing

A study just published in the European Journal of Nutrition found a link between regular black coffee drinkers who use filters and markers of biological ageing. Now, a new study published in European Journal of Nutrition linked frequent Black coffee consumption with markers of biological ageing in those who drank it regularly, but that didn't apply to those who mostly drank instant coffee. This can be due to the fact that diterpenes (cafestol and kahweol) which are potentially harmful to cholesterol levels in high quantities are some of the compounds filtered out, believes the researchers.

The research also revealed that filtered coffee has various antioxidants in it that could lower inflammation and confer protection against damage to the cells resulting from oxidative stress. These effects could over time lead to healthier ageing.

Why filtered coffee may be a healthier choice?

Coffee beans have a lot of natural oils in them that are filtered out by the paper in a filtered coffee. The Mayo Clinic says the paper-filtered brew has chemicals which lead to higher levels of LDL ("bad") cholesterol. This is advantageous for those who have heart conditions.

Moderate coffee intake has also been shown to have a protective effect against several cardiovascular diseases in numerous observational studies, but these benefits may depend on how the coffee was brewed, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

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Coffee may also affect sexual and reproductive wellbeing

Coffee's effects aren't limited to the heart and mind, experts say. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) say that moderate consumption of caffeine is safe for most healthy adults. But some people may experience impact on their health when they drink too much coffee.

Caffeine is also high enough to cause sleep disruptions and stress, another condition which can negatively impact on sexual wellness and overall hormone health.

How much coffee is considered safe?

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), caffeine is generally safe for most heathy adults up to 400 mg a day or approximately 4-5 cups of brewed coffee. This will, however, differ according to person's tolerance and medical history and pregnant women should check with their health care provider what amount is appropriate.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.