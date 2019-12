Winter depression is a genuine disorder. The medical term for this is seasonal affective disorder or SAD. It can leave you depressed, and you may also get sudden cravings for sweets and unhealthy foods. Many experts are of the view that the lack of light during the cold and grey season is to blame for this. Lack of enough daytime light suppresses the production of the mood-enhancing chemical serotonin. This hormone regulates hunger and your general sense of well-being. Of course, most people do not know that there are some serotonin-boosting food that they can take to fight this.

If you have winter depression, you may feel like sleeping all the time. Irritability and panic attacks are also common as is poor sleep quality. Though this is a seasonal disorder, it can sometimes turn into severe depression and hamper your daily life during winter.

Light therapy, regular exercise, proper diet and certain medications may help. But why do for these when you can boost your serotonin levels by eating the right foods? Have a lot of protein and colourful vegetables and fruits every day. Avoid sugar and starchy foods. Don’t skip meals. For an immediate mood boost, you can munch on some popcorn, nuts, cottage cheese, egg whites and peanut butter. These are great mood enhancers.

Let us take a look at a few serotonin-boosting foods that you can easily add to your diet to fight winter depression.

Protein

Add lean protein to you diet. If possible, have it three times a day. Chicken and salmon are good sources of lean proteins. These have a lot of amino acids. This has a positively effect on your mood by triggering the release of the serotonin hormone. Lean proteins will increase your energy level and make you more productive.

Seafood

This is a serotonin-boosting food that can help you fight winter depression. Seafood is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which can enhance your mood. Salmon comes packed with this nutrient. Experts say that people who have a high level of omega-3 fatty acids are less at risk of depression. You can also have other omega-3 fatty acids-rich foods like flax seeds and walnuts.

Berries

Have a lot of blueberries, raspberries and strawberries. The properties of these berries suppress the production of the hormone cortisol and stimulates the release of serotonin. This is produced by the adrenal gland and it is responsible for your feelings of stress and anxiety. With the suppression of this hormone, your mood will improve automatically.

Dark chocolate

Everybody loves to cuddle up under the blankets during winters with a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Even nibbling on a chocolate bar can be very comforting. It can help you overcome your depression in an instant. But dark chocolate is even better. Its high polyphenol content is a great mood enhancer. This antioxidant stimulates the production of serotonin and gives you a warm, happy feeling.

Bananas

Reach for a banana when you feel the winter blues. These contain tryptophan and magnesium. These are known to reduce anxiety and improve sleep. Bananas also contain carbohydrates from natural sugars and potassium that can induce a feeling of happiness and thereby boost serotonin production.