Psoriatic arthritis affects people who suffer from skin psoriasis. Sometimes, it strikes before there are any signs of psoriasis, an inflammatory autoimmune condition. If you have this condition, your immune system attacks the joints and this results in pain and stiffness of the joints. But usually it occurs after the skin condition makes an appearance. This is a chronic arthritic condition with mild to severe symptoms. Early treatment is a must to avoid joint damage. It affects the bigger joints in your body. The lower extremities, distal joints of the fingers and toes, the back and sacroiliac joints of the pelvis are at risk from this condition.

This is an incurable condition. But with the right lifestyle habits you can easily deal with the symptoms. Your diet plays an important role in the management of psoriatic arthritis. Choosing to follow an anti-inflammatory diet will help you fight the pain and stiffness. Let us take a look at some of the foods that you must definitely include in your diet for a pain-free life.

Whole Grains

Be sure to add whole grains to your diet. These are rich in fibre. And moreover, it will control your bad cholesterol levels. This will help you fight inflammation of the blood vessel walls. Brown and wild rice, whole-wheat pasta, quinoa and barley are good options.

Berries

Berries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, are rich in phytonutrients like anthocyanins and good for fighting psoriatic arthritis. This helps you fight inflammation. Cherries are also good as are strawberries and raspberries. The vitamin C in them brings down your risk of hypertension and it also lowers bad cholesterol levels.

Apples

Apples contain the flavonoid quercetin. This fights inflammation by inhibiting the release of prostaglandins. These are also a good source of the soluble fiber pectin. This too helps you fight inflammation.

Peppers

Add a lot of pepper to your diet. Sweet bell peppers and spicy chili peppers are equally good for your condition. These are loaded with capsaicin, which helps you fight inflammation. It also inhibits the pain impulses from the central nervous system besides stimulating the production of the hormone endorphin which dulls pain sensation. Have peppers to fight psoriatic arthritis.