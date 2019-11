Obesity is today a global problem that is fast assuming epidemic proportions. According to the World Health Organisation, “Obesity represents a rapidly growing threat to the health of populations in an increasing number of countries. Indeed, they are now so common that they are replacing more traditional problems such as under-nutrition and infectious diseases as the most significant causes of ill-health.” This premier organisation goes on to add that this increases the risk of coronary heart disease, hypertension and stroke. It also makes you prone to certain types of cancer, non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus, gallbladder disease, dyslipidaemia, osteoarthritis and gout. Pulmonary diseases and sleep apnoea are some other risks of obesity.

Hence, it is essential to prevent obesity at all costs. But first, let us take a look at the causes of this condition.

CAUSES OF OBESITY

Obesity results from a combination of bad lifestyle choices and hereditary factors. Of course, if it is written in your genes, you can do nothing about it. But, even then, you can bring down your risk by making healthy choices and being alert to even a small weight gain. A sedentary lifestyle and bad food habits are major contributors to obesity. But sometimes, it may also be caused by certain medications and treatment procedures or underlying health conditions.

PREVENT OBESITY, EAT HEALTHY



Avoid junk food, exercise and eat healthy. Include fruits, nuts, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lean meats, dairy, fish and poultry to your diet. Always choose food with a high nutrient content instead of a high-calorie content. Stay hydrated. This is important.

Stay away from trans and saturated fats, sugary foods, carbonated beverages and processed foods. Avoid refined grains, red meat and potatoes. Have whole fruits instead of fruit juices.

AVOID OVEREATING, AVOID OBESITY



The best way to fight obesity is to keep yourself from overeating. We reveal a few tips that will help you do just this.

Have a hearty breakfast

Eat breakfast like a king. This should be the most important meal of your day. If you skip this meal, you will most definitely overeat during the day. So always make sure that you have a well-balanced and nutritious start to your day so that you feel a sense of satiety throughout the day.

Restrict portion size

Cut down on your portion size. If it is not possible to do it all at once, reduce it gradually. Also take your time chewing your food. This will give your brain time to realise that you are full. This is a great trick to avoid overeating.

Avoid eating out

Stop depending on takeaways for your lunches and dinners. Food from restaurants and fast food joints are less healthy that a home-cooked meal. Most food from outside are very calorie-dense and packed with saturated fats and trans fats. These are major contributors to obesity. Portion sizes are also bigger, and this makes you overeat.

Practise mindful eating

When you are eating, do just that. Eat. Keep your phone away and switch off the television. Concentrate on your food and its flavours. Count your calories. Always eat healthy. Avoid emotional eating. All this will help you not to overeat.