Fig health benefits: What happens in your body if you start eating 1 soaked Anjeer daily on an empty stomach?

Anjeer or fig health benefits: What happens inside your body if you start eating one soaked anjeer daily on an empty stomach? Read on to find out!

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 2, 2026 5:28 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Image credits by: Fig health benefits: What happens in your body if you start eating 1 soaked Anjeer daily on an empty stomach?

One of the rituals that is becoming increasingly common on an empty stomach at the beginning of a day, starting with a glass of anjeer water, due to its multiple alleged health properties. It is true that the overnight marinating of the dried figs in the water is said to facilitate weight loss, digestive well being, bone strength, heart well being, immunity, and a glow of skin.

What Is The Right Way To Consume Anjeer or Fig?

Anjeer water is as plain as water over which dried figs have been moistened, usually at room temperature overnight.

The standard method is: Before going to sleep, put 3 and 4 dried figs in a glass or jar of water. To enable them to soak, leave them overnight, 8 hours or so. The following morning, strain the water. Filter off the hard things and take the infused water with an empty stomach. Hot water can be added with the 1/2 teaspoon of honey in a taste.

This will produce a weak, not too sticky, vitamin enhanced, mineral-enhanced, and phytonutrient enhanced water containing much of the soluble portion of the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibre in very small amounts of the figs.

According to Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, "Eating 1 2 figs at night can be a smart addition to a weight-loss routine. Figs provide natural fiber that helps improve satiety, supports digestion, and may help reduce late-night unhealthy snacking when eaten in moderation."

Health Benefits of Eating 1 Soaked Anjeer or Fig Daily

Here is what happens within your body when you start eating 1 soaked anjeer or fig daily before breakfast (on an empty stomach):

Aids in Weight Loss

Fibre in figs is known to give complete satisfaction with the stomach hence consumption of anjeer water might give the satisfaction of being full thus the over-eating consumed later in the morning can be avoided. This however is a mild effect and weight loss would still be based on the diet, exercising and calorie balance.

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Improves Digestive Health

High fiber level assists in the control of bowel movement, decreases bloating, gas and acid. The water can possibly soften the stool and spur digestion. Nevertheless, one should not forget about including sufficient amounts of fiber and fluid into the rest of the diet too.

Helps Manage Blood Sugar

Figs control the chlorogenic acid known to assist in glucose metabolism. The fiber can also be used to retard absorption of sugars, something that is good. Fruits like figs do contain natural sugars and, so, diabetics must pay attention to the reaction of their blood sugar levels.

Supports Bone Health

Figs contain calcium, phosphorus and magnesium- minerals that are needed to keep the bones strong and toned. Fig water intake can be associated with an insignificant role in contemporary intake of minerals.

Promotes Heart Health

Anjeer water is also dense in potassium that assists in keeping a balance of electrolytes, hygienic blood pressure, and keeps the heart in an excellent condition.

Stimulates Immune System and Skin: The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can be found in figs and neutralize the free radicals, strengthen the immunity, and defend even the skin cells.

Overall, In case you are sensitive to sugar or even diabetic, you are supposed to observe the reaction of your blood sugar levels and fig is a natural source of sugar. People that are allergic to figs or react to latex should use them. Excessive consumption of figs or fig juices could settle aggressively within the stomach of certain individuals, primarily to those with delicate stomachs.

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