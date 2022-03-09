Festival Of Colours - Celebrate Holi With This Nutritious Twist To Your Favourite Thandai

Can't resist thandai, but also worried about the calories? Here's a healthy way to prepare and enjoy your favourite treat this Holi.

Holi is just around the corner. Though it's known as the festival of colours, like any other festivals, the celebration is incomplete without delicious food and sweets. Holi is often associated with thandai a traditional Indian cold drink. Thandai is also the perfect drink to beat the summer heat. However, this tasty treat can be loaded in calories and fat, if you're preparing it the traditional way with full fat milk and sugar.

What to enjoy the delicious drink, but worried about the calories? Luke Coutinho, Co-founder, You Care Lifestyle (a digitally curated marketplace for clean lifestyle products) has shared a healthy way to prepare and enjoy your favourite thandai this Holi. Find below the ingredients you need, and step-by-step instructions on how to prepare a nutritious thandai with almond milk and organic jaggery:

Equipment

Mixer /blender

Serving glasses

Ingredients

Ingredients for thandai masala:

1/4 cup pistachio unsalted

1/4 cup mix of walnuts and cashew nuts unsalted

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

2 tablespoons melon seeds

2 tablespoons fennel seeds

10 pods green cardamom seeds only

2 tablespoons dried rose petals

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon saffron

Instructions

Place all the ingredients in a clean, dry coffee/ masala grinder. Grind the above ingredients to a fine powder. Leave the mixture to a little chunky in texture Store in air tight jar and refrigerate.

How to prepare homemade almond milk

Soak 10-12 almonds overnight. Next day, discard the water and blenderize the soaked almonds using a bit of water to make a fine paste. Then add a glass of water to get a thin consistency milk. Do not sieve (keep the fiber intact).

Blend a glass of almond milk, some organic jaggery or raw unpasteurized honey as per your choice, and according to your taste and 2 teaspoons of thandai masala in a blender. Taste and adjust for sweetness. Serve in a glass or even better, a kulhad and garnish with dried rose petals/ saffron/chopped pistachios. Enjoy chilled!

Health Benefits

Thandai is a traditional cooling and refreshing drink made with dried nuts, seeds and flavourful spices. It's perfect to keep the body cool during the beginning of summer months.

Small amounts of poppy seeds in thandai help relieve gastrointestinal irritation and also prevent constipation.

Fennel seeds and rose petals have a cooling effect and improve the digestive health.

Adding nuts and seeds make it a natural energizer.

Spices like peppercorns boost immunity and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Saffron has antidepressant and anti-oxidative properties.

Almond milk is naturally rich in several vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin E.

Nutrition

Calories: 194kcal

Carbohydrates: 24.7g

Protein: 3.2g

Fat: 7.2g

Try making this nutritious thandai this Holi, and celebrate the festival without the guilt!