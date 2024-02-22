Feeling Hungry At Night? Manage Midnight Cravings By Doing These 3 Things

Do you crave sugary foods at night? Here's how to avoid eating mindlessly at odd hours. (Photo: Freepik)

When you give in to post-dinner cravings, even if you are not hungry, you risk gaining weight by eating more calories than you need. Often, these cravings are for sugary or ultra-processed foods like brownies, doughnuts, pizzas, burgers, etc.

There is a reason why health experts ask you to adhere to meal hours. There is a specific hour for every meal, which ensures the body is satiated for long. For instance, breakfast is in the morning; lunch, during the day; and dinner at night, preferably before 9 pm. Following these meal timings can improve your physical and mental health, boost your immunity and promote overall well-being. It also allows your body to get familiar with an eating cycle that does not disturb sleep. But, what happens when you begin to crave for food at odd hours? Know that people often yearn for food at ghostly hours because they are not satiated. Or, they have eaten something unhealthy, which has only increased their appetite as opposed to suppressing it naturally. These are called 'midnight cravings' and they are common across the world.

The perils of midnight snacking

When you give in to post-dinner cravings at night, even if you are not hungry, you risk gaining weight by eating more calories than you need. Often, these cravings are for sugary or ultra-processed foods like brownies, doughnuts, pizzas, burgers, French fries, a packet of chips, etc. Research suggests nighttime eating is linked to some eating disorders like binge eating disorder (BED) and night eating syndrome (NES). While people who suffer from BED eat a large amount of food in one sitting, NES causes them to skip meals in the evening, only for them to wake up at night to eat.

Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explained that there are three prominent ways to manage these cravings, and ensure you get a good night's sleep, are able to manage your weight and wake up feeling fresh and healthy.

Eat a high-protein dinner

It can make you feel full for a long period of time. The expert said it can lead to a 'sustained fullness'. "Protein not only fuels your body, but also helps in promoting a sense of fullness, keeping those midnight cravings at bay. Protein also helps prevent insulin crashes that cause cravings," she stated.

Portion control and mindful eating

Even after that, if you feel like eating something at night, put it on a plate to see the quantity of the food, as opposed to binge-eating it mindlessly by going straight for the container/packet. "Elevate your conscious eating game by visually assessing your snack portions. Placing your snacks on a plate allows you to gauge and control the quantity, preventing overindulgence during those late-night munchies. When we eat from packets or boxes, we do not get a sense of how much we are eating," Agarwal said.

Eat a handful of nuts

It is better to gratify yourself with healthy foods during a craving episode, than reaching out for a packet of chips. The nutritionist said nuts are good fats that lead to lasting satisfaction. "Boost your bedtime routine with a handful of nuts. Packed with healthy fats, nuts provide a satisfying crunch while promoting satiety, making them an ideal pre-bedtime snack to curb cravings. Also, some nuts are good at regulating melatonin that helps fall asleep better," she said.

