A bottle of apple cider vinegar is likely to be found in the kitchen of most homes. But what most people, probably you too, didn't know is that this common kitchen ingredient is a solution to many health problems. The golden liquid, you normally used for salad dressing, has a wide range of health benefits from lowering cholesterol, treating indigestion to aiding in weight loss and soothing a sore throat.

If you're feeling fatigued, just take one to two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar mixed with a full glass of water and it will help boost your energy levels instantly. Apple cider vinegar contains potassium and enzymes, and act as a natural electrolyte solution. It also contains amino acids that can thwart lactic acid build-up in the body and help relieve fatigue. So next time you need a jolt of energy, add a tablespoon or two of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water and drink it. No, wait! Use a straw to drink the concoction to protect your pearly whites. Also, if you're prone to heartburn, add some baking soda to the mix. And if you're going to buy it now, look for organic, unfiltered apple cider vinegar. Here are some more amazing health benefits that drinking apple cider vinegar will provide to your body:

Prevents indigestion

If you're suffering from stomach issues like indigestion, acid reflux, and bloating, take the apple cider vinegar before each meal. This will help improve your digestion. But don't just drink apple cider vinegar straight up, always dilute it with something. How to make the concoction: In a glass of warm water, add one teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. Drink it 30 minutes before your meals.

Relieves sore throat

Apple cider vinegar is also an effective home remedy for a sore throat. The acetic acid in can kill bacteria and stop soreness in its tracks. For this remedy, make a concoction of 1/4-cup apple cider vinegar and 1/4-cup warm water. Gargle with this mixture every hour until your sore throat disappears.

Helps lower cholesterol

Studies also shown that apple cider vinegar also has cholesterol-lowering effects. In a 2012 study, people with high levels of fat in their blood were asked to consume two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar twice daily for eight weeks. Surprisingly, it helped to significantly lower their blood lipids and tryiglyceride levels.

Promotes weight loss

Again, the credit goes to the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar. It can suppress your hunger, increase metabolism, and reduce water retention. A Japanese study suggested that daily consumption of apple cider vinegar can help reduce body weight and body fat mass in obese subjects.

Safety precautions

Apple cider vinegar has immense health benefits, but it can do more harm than good if you use it in a wrong way. Here are certain things you should keep in mind while taking it: