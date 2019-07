The scale doesn’t lie, but suddenly you seem to have gained weight. You might be exercising and following a healthy diet the whole month. But just before your period, the scale goes up. Yes, this is period weight gain. It is normal to feel bloated or see that extra weigh around your belly prior to your period. It is the physical symptom of PMS (premenstrual syndrome).

PMS includes a wide range of physical, emotional or behavioural symptoms. In some women, the weight gain can even go up to 2.5-3 kgs. But, don’t worry. This weight is due to water retention and usually goes away. This is a perfectly natural, biological occurrence.

Researchers from Michigan State University Foundation say that women are biologically wired to increase their food intake during their monthly cycle in preparation for pregnancy – it’s supposed to happen. Changes in food intake are all part of a natural, evolutionary process. Each month, the female body undergoes a menstrual cycle marked by changes in the hormones oestrogen and progesterone. This induces women to increase the amount of food they eat and also causes emotional eating. This study was published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders. Here, we reveal a few reasons why you experience weight gain just before your periods.

PERIOD WEIGHT GAIN

You tend to gain weight and feel bloated just before and also during your periods. There are a number of reasons behind this.

Hormonal imbalance

Most women feel bloated during their period. You start retaining water because just before your period begins, your oestrogen levels are at their peak. As a result, you feel bloated and this causes water weight. But the good news is that oestrogen levels drop as soon as your period starts. Water retention may cause swelling or puffiness in your breasts also. But, there’s nothing to worry about. This weight gain is water weight and not fat.

Food cravings

Your period can make you crave for salty or sweet foods. You may overeat around this time due to changes in hormones. There is a surge of progesterone, a hormone that stimulates appetite, in your body. Your serotonin levels also go down. Therefore, your body needs high carb foods to help in the production of serotonin. As a result, your brain craves for more sugar. This, in turn, increases your calorie intake and causes weight gain.

You feel tired and skip the gym

You are likely to skip your workouts because you are tired, lazy or bloated. This can make you gain weight especially if you have hunger pangs or food cravings. But hitting the gym at this time might be the last thing on your mind. But you need to make an effort. Light exercising will ease your cramps and also help you fight period weight gain.

Caffeine overload

Tired? And, you are worried because you have a full day. Caffeine will come to your rescue. It’s really tempting to sip your coffee or tea. But, coffee overdose will lead to bloating and discomfort. But, coffee is not the only culprit here. Even carbonated beverages are loaded with caffeine. They are even worse than coffee or tea because they are loaded with sugars and artificial sweeteners.

Low levels of magnesium

When your period hits, your magnesium levels gradually decrease. This decline leads to sugar cravings and contribute to weight gain. Magnesium regulates the hydration in our body, and lower levels result in dehydration. Dehydration makes us think our body is hungry and we tend to overeat.

Gastrointestinal Issues

Hormonal changes can increase gas in your gastrointestinal tract and cause bloating. Bloating usually starts a week before your period and continues till the first few days of menstruation.

HOW TO FIGHT PERIOD BLOATING

The good thing about period weight gain is that it is not actual fat and goes away as soon as your period ends. But you need to make sure not to overeat during those days. But you don’t have to wait for 5 to 7 days for your period weight gain to disappear. Here are a few quick fixes.

Drink lots of water

Water helps in flushing your system and makes you less likely to retain weight. And also, your hormonal imbalance tricks you into thinking that your body is hungry when you body is just dehydrated.

Exercise

Get out and get going. Go for your workout or do at least 30 minutes of exercise. It will help release endorphins and combat the hormonal effects of your period.

Have probiotics

Due to gastrointestinal issues, you might be either constipated or suffer from diarrhoea. Have probiotic. It will resolve all your gut problems.

Eat mindfully

If you are trying to lose weight, add protein to your diet and keep yourself hydrated. Since, you get irresistible food cravings around this time, you must be careful. Eat mindfully and keep your weight loss journey on track.

Reduce salt intake

Eating too much salt will make you retain more water. Avoid processed foods and try to limit your salt intake

Have natural diuretics

Have foods that act as natural diuretics. You can include watermelon, celery, garlic and ginger. It will help in reducing your bloating.

Avoid caffeine

Caffeine makes your cramps worse. Stay away from caffeine for these few days. It can also dehydrate you. Apart from hormonal imbalance or other natural causes that have nothing to do with eating, all the other reasons can be controlled. If your weight still does not go away after the periods, than your eating habits are to blame. We understand that you need extra love and care during those days, but don’t turn those days into days of indulgence. This can deviate you from your weight loss journey.