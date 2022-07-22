Feeling Angry When You Are Hungry? Poor Eating Habits Can Affect Your Emotions, Says Experts

Not Eating Properly Can Affect Your Mood

Feeling angry, impulsive and aggressive all the time? Know what exactly is the trigger to these extreme emotions.

When a person feels hunger, the blood sugar level in the person's body becomes really low. This can impact the person's behavior making him or her really angry, impulsive and aggressive. Initially experts did not have enough evidence to back up this theory. New research published in the journal PLoS ONE has been conducted on this and this phenomenon has indeed been proven as true. This research is the first to draw the link between hunger and people's emotion.

About The Study

In the study researchers made an attempt to keep a track on people's emotions when they are hungry. Experts kept a track on people over a period of three weeks. The results based on the study provide evidence that everyday levels of hunger are associated with negative emotionality and support the notion of being 'hangry', a word coined by merging hunger and anger. The authors said their findings suggest that the experience of being 'hangry' is real, in so far as hunger was associated with greater anger and irritability, and lower pleasure. Experts found evidence that a change in glucose level or Hypoglycemia can have a lasting effect on mood. Hypoglycemia is a major physiological and psychological stressor.

Poor Eating Habits Really Impact You Mentally

Having established that hypoglycemia contributes to negative mood states, researchers plan to determine whether chronic, long-term hypoglycemia is a risk factor for developing depression-like behaviors. Researchers stated that if skipping meal becomes a regular habit, it could impact a person mental state. Hunger can even lead to depression. Prolonged bad mood is not normal, but if the human body is deprived of the nutrients that help it to function normally, this behavior will become inevitable. It can turn into a vicious cycle. Not eating properly can lead to bad mood and bad mood on the other hand can also make people not want to eat. If someone is constantly missing meals and constantly experiencing this stressor, the response could affect their emotional state on a more constant level.

How To Better Your Mood

Taking care of yourself also includes giving importance to your emotions. If you feel hungry do not ignore it because eating properly forms an essential part pf your life. not feeding yourself in the right way and on time will affect your mood, behavior, health both physical and mental. If you are able to identify the exact time when you feel grouchy, take note and make sure you do not starve. Half your problems will disappear if you have a proper routine for your everyday meals.

