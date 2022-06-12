Fatty Liver Diet: Foods To Eat When Your Liver Is Not Working Properly

What comes to your mind when we talk about managing fatty liver problem? medicines? but this is not it, you can also manage fatty liver disease with a proper diet.

Fatty liver disease is a condition in which there are abnormal fat depositions around the liver, also known as steatosis. When this condition is left untreated for a long time, it can lead to serious health conditions like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). What is NASH? This condition is associated with cirrhosis, end-stage liver disease, and liver transplantation, and is often associated with cardiovascular-related diseases.

Fatty Liver Disease Symptoms

Fatty liver disease comes with a set of symptoms, which you can easily track. However, having a proper knowledge about these signs and symptoms are very important. Some of these can include -

Abdominal pain and discomfort Feeling of fullness in the upper right side of the abdomen Nausea Swollen legs and arms Sudden loss of appetite Unexplained weight loss Bloating Extreme fatigue Mental confusion Change in skin colour

Diet For Fatty Liver Diseases

Foods to Eat

Fatty liver diseases can be managed effectively by adding nutrient-dense, antioxidant-packed foods, such as fruits and vegetables. These foods can also reverse or prevent the progression of the disease.

Make sure to fill you plate with variety of fruits and vegetables. Include more whole grains to your diet. Add different sources of protein. Switch to fat-free or low-fat dairy products. Choose fruits and foods which have less sugar added, saturated fat and sodium.

Some of the fruits and vegetables you can consume:

Legumes Lentils Sweet potato Broccoli Spinach Kale Onions Leeks Asparagus Artichokes Peppers Onions Mushrooms Carrots Tomatoes Cauliflower

Do not forget to add fatty fish (omega-3 rich foods), such as tuna, salmon, sardines, etc. In the category of fruits, you can have kiwi, apple, orange and lemon. You can also add nuts and seeds to your diet, such as - walnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, cashews, etc.

