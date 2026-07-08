Fatty liver diet: AIIMS-trained gut doctor recommends 7 healthy snacks including cheese sticks

Looking for healthy snack ideas for fatty liver? An AIIMS-trained gut doctor shares 7 easy options that may support liver health and improve digestion naturally

Fatty liver diet (Image AI Generated)

Unhealthy diets, obesity, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles are associating with the increase in the prevalence of fatty liver disease, or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Thankfully, changes in diet can contribute a large portion of the health of the liver. Snacks can contribute to decreasing inflammation, boosting metabolism, and aiding the liver to heal selecting the right snacks can help all of this, experts say.

Recently, a AIIMS-trained and Harvard-trained gut specialist, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, listed out 7 snacks that can be helpful for fatty liver patients. But surprisingly, cheese sticks are on the list!

Why Healthy Snacking Matters In Fatty Liver?

Fatty liver patients may have a problem with fat resistance and fat accumulation. Convenience foods with a high content of added sugar and saturated fat may aggravate liver inflammation. But nutritious 'snacks' can help maintain a more stable blood sugar, curb cravings and enhance the liver.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests increasing the consumption of whole grains, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and lean protein in order to control fatty liver disease.

1. Cheese Sticks

The obvious alternative to cheeses is what is called cheese sticks, particularly mozzarella or paneer cheese sticks which are loaded with calcium and protein. Protein will make you feel more satisfied and can curb any late day cravings for something not so healthy. Low fat cheese is a good addition to a "fatty liver diet" when consumed in moderation. Cheese sticks would be a better snack option than chips or fried snacks since they are a source of protein, adding Dr. Sethi.

2. Nuts And Seeds

Nutritional nuts are rich in antioxidants and healthful fats such as almonds, walnuts, pumpkin and chia seeds. In fact, walnuts are especially rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which could decrease inflammation and fat in the liver. The Mayo Clinic also has the raw unsalted variety of the type recommended for a Mediterranean diet which is beneficial for your liver.

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3. Greek Yoghurt

Plain Greek yogurt is rich in proteins and has probiotics which play a vital part in regulating the health of the gut. As gut health and the health of the liver are tied closely, probiotic rich foods could help the people having fatty liver. Avoid sweetened yoghurt as this contains an excess of sugar.

4. Avocado

Avocados are rich in fibre, antioxidants and monounsaturated healthy fats. These nutrients can help to reduce inflammation and the levels of cholesterol in the bloodstream.

5. Hard-Boiled Eggs

Eggs make a simple and filling snack packed with good quality protein. They maintain energy levels and support muscles, and control calories. Eggs are suggested as a type of protein in the Mayo Clinic diet plan for those with MASLD.

6. Veggie Sticks With Hummus

Hummus, coriander or celery with sticks of carrot. Fibre is a helpful aid to digestion and helps prevent overeating important for those with a fatty liver who are looking to control their weight.

7. Edamame

Another healthy snack suggested by Dr. Sethi is edamame, young soy beans. It also has a high fiber content and contains only low levels of bad fats, which is a very good mix for snacks and metabolic health.

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