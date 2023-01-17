Fat Burning Foods: 5 Best Indian Diet Foods To Lose Weight With Diabetes

5 Best Indian Diet Foods To Lose Weight With Diabetes

In this article, we will suggest some foods from the Indian diet that may be beneficial for individuals living with diabetes wanting to lose weight.

Eating well is the key to fighting the complications and symptoms of high blood sugar levels. The condition which is also known as diabetes, or high blood glucose levels, occurs when the body's blood glucose levels are way too high due to the unavailability of insulin, or due to the less production of insulin. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas to regulate the amount of glucose in the blood. Thus, a lack of insulin presence or production of this hormone can cause diabetes.

Indian Diet Foods To Lose Weight When Suffering From Diabetes

In this article, we will suggest some foods from the Indian diet that may be beneficial for individuals living with diabetes wanting to lose weight.

Vegetables

Here are 5 vegetables that a patient suffering from diabetes can add to their diet to lose weight.

Carrots Green peppers Green peas Tomatoes Corn

Fruits

Here are 5 seasonal fruits that a patient suffering from diabetes can add to their diet to lose weight.

Oranges Melon Apples Bananas Grapes

Whole Grains

Here are 3 whole gains options that a patient suffering from diabetes can add to their diet to lose weight.

Wheat Brown rice Brown bread

Protein

Protein is important to lose weight. Here are 4 protein options that a patient suffering from diabetes can add to their diet to lose weight.

Fish Eggs Nuts and peanuts Chickpeas

Dairy -- Nonfat or Low Fat

Here are 2 diary products that a patient suffering from diabetes can add to their diet to lose weight.

Lactose-free milk Yogurt (Dahi)

Other Dietary Tips For Diabetics

Apart from adding the above-listed foods to your diet, here are 7 tips that you can consider adding to your daily plan.

Choose healthy carbs Consume less salt Eat less processed meat Eat more seasonal and fresh fruits and vegetables Choose foods that are healthy fats Reduce your sugar intake Limit your alcohol intake