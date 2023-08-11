Fasting Tips: Foods You Can Eat During Fasts For Healthy and Glowing Skin

Fasting if not done properly can take a toll on your skin health.

Are you fasting? Make sure that you're not depriving your skin of essential nutrients. Dermatologist Dr. Rinky Kapoor shares fasting tips for healthy and glowing skin.

For Hindus, Rakhshabandhan, Navratri, Dusshera, Durga Puja and Diwali are the most awaited festivals of the year. People all over the country celebrate these festivals with great pomp and show. During such festivals, especially during Navratri, many people observe fasts by abstaining from all or some foods like cereals or onions or garlic and drinks. However, while fasting, it is important to ensure that you're not depriving your body of essential nutrients. Fasting if not done properly can take a toll on your skin health.

"You can fast safely without disturbing your skin health or disturbing your weight loss goals by making your fasting diet nutritious," says Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

How to look good during fasting? Dr. Kapoor suggests including some of these nutrient-dense foods in your fasting diet to make your skin look better and reduce hunger pangs.

Chia seeds

Soak some chia seeds overnight. In the morning, add a few drops of lemon juice and drink it first thing in the morning. Or you can add chia seeds to your usual fruit bowl for the benefits. Chia seeds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and therefore help prevent premature signs of ageing, acne and dry skin. They are also high in fibre so you will feel full longer.

Fruits laden in vitamin C

There are many options you can choose from in this group: oranges, tangerines, guava, kiwi, papaya, blueberries, sweet potatoes, strawberries, etc. Vitamin C is essential for collagen production and elastic strength. It also takes care of the uneven skin tone, and dark spots, and also prevents the hair from becoming weak, brittle and thin.

Dry fruits

Everybody knows the health benefits of snacking on dry fruits, they are also great for your hair and skin. Cashews are great skin rejuvenator and walnuts are anti-ageing powerhouses. Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, pistachio and almonds are rich in vitamin E, Vitamin K, A, and C, selenium, copper and zinc giving your skin an inner glow, and even keep the dark spots and eczema away. Dry fruits and seeds also keep the sugar levels in control and prevent acne. You can sprinkle them on salads or fruits or eat a handful of them raw.

Makhana or foxnuts and peanuts

They are great for snacking and have numerous benefits for the skin. Makhana have a high nutritional profile and they help keep the skin moisturized during the cold weather, tightens the pores, rejuvenates the skin cells, improves collagen synthesis and prevents the signs of ageing. They are also rich in fibre and keep your gut healthy. You can eat the foxnuts as a part of snacks or make a kheer out of it or add it in the sago dish.

Coconut water

It is an elixir for the body during the fasting period. Rich in electrolytes, it keeps the skin hydrated for a long time. It fights sun damage, reduces signs of ageing and keeps all the inflammations under control.

Banana

With high magnesium content, bananas will keep your energy levels up during the day. It will also help improve skin texture and keep it smooth. Bananas are also rich in potassium and vitamin A and C which could help keep the wrinkles away.

Kuttu ka aata or buckwheat flour

It is great for the skin at it is rich in protein, magnesium, vitamin B 6, fibre, iron, niacin and zinc which keeps the gut healthy, boosts the metabolism and hence keeps the skin calm and glowing at all times. You can make dosas, rotis and fritters out of kuttu flour.

Sabudana or sago

Fasting seasons cannot go without sabudana khichdi or rotis or puris. Rich in starch and carbohydrates, it prevents your skin from becoming dry and parched when fasting. There are many ways to use sabudana and you can go with what pleases your tastebuds.

Dates

They contain copper, potassium, fibre, manganese, iron, vitamins A, B complex, C and magnesium which help keep the skin beautiful and supple. But they are high in sugar too and therefore eat in limited quantity only.

Water chestnuts or singhara

They are rich in fibre and help detoxify your body. This means they cleanse the skin from inside and tighten the pores to keep the skin glowing at all times. They are also rich in a variety of minerals like potassium, zinc, vitamin E and B which prevents acne on the skin.

Some fasting tips for the skin

Drink lots of water including lemon water, coconut water and buttermilk.

Eat in small quantities and eat regularly

Try using baking and dry roast procedures rather than frying the food.

Include raw fruits, dates, raita etc. to curb sugar cravings

Do not overeat the fasting namkeens and potatoes.

