Navratri comes with certain food restrictions. Some find these redundant and some think they are too rigid. However, if it still has to be done, why not convert it to a detox plan so that your body can benefit from it? For a change, prep for the festival by indulging in a diet plan that can help you invigorate yourself. With the options available and a few tweaks, following are the ways you can detox this Navratri season.

Navratri special flour options

The flour options included in Navratri food menu are buckwheat flour (kuttu atta), water chestnut flour (sighara) and millet flour. Firstly, do you know these flours are gluten-free? Yes, unlike your usual flour, Navratri special flours are healthier. So, instead of frying pooris or cooking parathas in oil, use these to make oil-free dosas, uttapam and chapattis.

Special focus on vegies

Let’s accept that fasting and restrictions make everyone feel hungrier. It also tempts us to eat carb-rich snacks. But if we replace at least every alternate snack we eat with fresh vegetables, it can be a successful detox plan. Eat salads loaded with raw paneer, cucumbers and tomatoes. Add a pinch of salt to make it taste better. Just for you to know, rock salt (sendha namak), the only salt allowed during Navratri, is good for blood pressure and helps in better absorption of minerals. Instead of eating two chapattis and a bowl of vegetables, eat two bowls of vegetables and one chapatti.

Break your fast with lighter and healthier foods

There’s no doubt that being on fast makes you want to eat a heavy meal while breaking the fast. However, this can adversely affect your body. Instead, try to break your fast with nuts and fruits. Cook yourself some soup. This will replenish electrolytes in your body. Include yogurt and cereals in your meal. Warm milk at bed time will also help keep your digestion in place.

Find alternatives for detox plan

The best part about Navratri food is that there are plenty of options to replace food that’s high on trans-fat, carbs, sugar or is fried. Water chestnut flour pancakes are also a healthy snack option. For instance, fruits are a great source of energy and have all the antioxidants and nutrients that you require. Keep them handy during your snack time. Replace sugar with jaggery and honey. These taste the same as sugar but are healthier. Green tea or camomile tea help relax sudden hunger pangs and flush toxins out of the body.

Hydration is a must

As the weather during Navratri is still warm, plenty of fluids are required to keep the body hydrated. Apart from water, have lemon water, coconut water and fresh fruits. These fluids not only taste good but add little (or no) calories. As these drinks are rich in sodium and potassium, they also have cleansing properties–perfect for your detox plan.