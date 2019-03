Do you like to eat French fries? Are you craving for that yummy pizza, chips and samosas? Then, just beware! This new study is like an eye opener for you. According to a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, even though, with more salads and sprouts on the menu, fast food is less healthy today than it was 30 years ago. This study carried out by Boston University suggests that the calories, portion sizes, and sodium content overall have worsened (increased) over time and also remains high. According to lead investigator Megan A. McCrory, from the varsity, it has increased in obesity numbers and related chronic conditions over the past several decades, which are now among the main causes of death. Hence, the study concluded that steps should be taken to find better ways to help people consume fewer calories and sodium at fast food restaurants. Here, we elaborate on why you should cut down on fast foods.

They can elevate your blood pressure and affect your heart

Even though the combination of fat, sugar, and lots of sodium (salt) may make that fast food tastier. But you must be aware of the fact that diets high in sodium can cause water retention, owing to which you will feel puffy, bloated, or swollen. Also, too much sodium intake is not recommended for people with high blood pressure. Not only this, sodium can increase your blood pressure and put stress on your heart. Fats which are commonly found in fast food are made up of saturated fatty acids. Thus, these fats can raise your blood cholesterol levels and can invite cardiovascular disease.

They can lead to memory and cognitive function will decline

Do you often indulge in fast food? Stop doing it right away as it can be bad for your brain health. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, healthy people who ate junk food for 5 days performed poorly on cognitive tests which tend to measured attention, speed, and also the mood. The study revealed that eating junk food can deteriorate your memory. Moreover, diets loaded with sugar and fat may curb the activity of a brain peptide which is known as BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) that helps you in learning and also your memory formation. Also, your brain contains synapses which are responsible for learning and memory. But, eating a lot of calories may interfere with the healthy production and functioning of these synapses.

They can make you feel constipated

Dietary fibre, which you may get from eating vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, tends to play a key role in easing your digestive process. Fibre is responsible for keeping your digestive tract working properly as it flushes out waste from your body. Furthermore, you will also be able to regulate your cholesterol and keep your blood sugar levels in check. But, do you know that most fast foods don’t contain high dietary fibre. Thus, people who eat a diet high in fibre are less likely to experience constipation.

They can deteriorate your skin health

Fast food is not only bad for your body, but for your skin too. According to a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, diets high in carbohydrates and processed sugars were linked with acne. Also, greasy food can make your blemishes visible.

They can raise your blood sugar levels

Eating high-carb fast food may increase your blood sugar. Thus, having them frequently can be led to obesity

They can weaken your bones

Since fast food is jam-packed with sodium, it can be bad for your bone health and may put you at the risk of osteoporosis.