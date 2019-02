Fig juice has a lot of health benefits. Fig contains vitamin C, minerals like potassium, calcium and phosphorus. It also has a mild laxative action, since it is loaded with soluble fibres. Furthermore, they are rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants. Figs can help clear obstructions in your liver, thereby enhancing the functioning of it. Here, we list out few reasons to drink that fig juice.

It can help you battle the bulge

Figs can be a good source of dietary fibre and are low in calories. “If you have high fibre foods then you will be able to stay full for a longer period of time and reduce your hunger pangs Moreover, fig also acts as a natural laxative, by helping you to eliminate the waste from your body,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India. So, in case you are looking out for some options to help you shed those excess kilos, try fig juice!

It can help you lower your blood pressure

Fig is jam-packed with potassium. Potassium is a vital mineral, which is required for your body and its regular intake can reportedly help in maintaining blood pressure as it tends to negate the harmful effects of sodium. Since, people indulge in processed foods, which are loaded with high sodium content, a diet abundant in potassium is the need of the hour. Also, it can aid in blood circulation and digestive disorders. So, what are you waiting for? Drink it today!

It can help you beat constipation

“Since figs are rich in fibre, they help in maintaining a healthy digestive system, thus, you will be able to deal with constipation,” explains Ghag. Fibres are important for maintaining regular bowel movements and food sources like figs are found to help in easing digestion if you have it on a daily basis.

It can cut down your risk of diabetes

Want to keep diabetes at bay? Have fig juice. Figs contain chlorogenic acid which plays a major role in reducing your blood sugar levels and controlling blood glucose levels. So, speak to your expert about the quantity in which you should have it.

It can help increase bone mineral density

Calcium is necessary for your healthy bones, and figs are a good natural source of it. Thus, you will be able to enhance your bone health with the help of fig juice.

It can help you sleep better

Are you a night owl? Do you find it difficult to hit the sack? Then, we have a remedy for you to help you get that good night’s sleep. You can go for fig juice. Yes, you have heard us here! Fix juice contains tryptophan which is one of the 20 basic amino acids and can aid you in sleeping peacefully.