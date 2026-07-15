Fan of spicy food? Eating too many chillies may increase risk of esophageal cancer

Love spicy food? While chillies offer health benefits, regularly eating very spicy foods may increase the risk of esophageal cancer according to emerging research.

Fan for spices.

Spicy food lovers may want to take note as a new research suggest that people who eat a lot of spicy foods might be more vulnerable to developing some cancers of the digestive tract such as esophageal cancer. A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition reviewed the available evidence and determined that those who had the highest consumption of chilli peppers were more likely to develop some gastrointestinal cancers. But researchers emphasized that the data is not conclusive which is why further research is required to explain the link between if eating chillies directly can cause cancer.

What did the study find?

The scientists reviewed information on 14 observational studies with over 11,000 participants of which over 5,000 were people with a diagnosis of gastrointestinal cancers. The analysis showed that individuals who ate the most chilli peppers were roughly 64 per cent more likely to develop gastrointestinal cancers than those who ate the least.

According to the study heavy chilli pepper eaters were almost 3 times more likely to have esophageal cancer than those who ate the fewest spicy foods. The findings also showed clear evidence for stomach and colorectal cancers. Although there was a tendency for stomach cancer among heavy chilli eaters the increase was not statistically significant.

How do chilli peppers influence cancer?

The natural capsaicin gives chilli peppers their hot flavour and for years scientists have been studying capsaicin and their results have produced conflicting findings. According to some studies capsaicin is thought to have anti-inflammatory and anticancer effects which could potentially kill some cancer cells. However other experiments suggest that under certain circumstances it can stimulate the growth of tumours or cause irritation to tissues. Excessive consumption of very spicy food may worsen the lining of the esophagus in individuals predisposed to cancer and in the long run this can raise their risk of developing cancer but this idea hasn't been proven yet.

What causes the differences in findings across the world?

Interestingly, the review revealed that the relationship of chilli consumption and cancer risk varied across different regions. The general trend of the studies from Asia, Africa and North America was that those eating the most chillies had a greater risk of cancer. Other studies in Europe and South America showed no increased risk or even a decreased risk. According to researchers there are several reasons for these differences some of which are genetics, cooking techniques, type of peppers, smoking and alcohol consumption as well as dietary habits in general.

Should you give up spicy food?

Experts say there is no need to cut out all chillies in your diet because all the studies in the review were observational studies so they can only demonstrate associations and not necessarily cause and effect relationships. Other factors such as lifestyle habits, alcohol or smoking can also play a role in the risk of cancer. According to scientists one of the largest mysteries is wheather eating chillis in moderate amounts poses the same risk as eating them in high amounts. Until there are more long-term studies available for answers experts recommend enjoying spicy foods in moderation as part of a balanced and healthy eating plan.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized dietary and health guidance.