Fake Sweet Potato In Market? How To Identify Pure Shakarkand At Home And Avoid Chemical-Treated Ones

Worried about fake sweet potatoes? Know how to identify pure shakarkand at home, spot chemical-treated ones, and buy safe, healthy produce easily.

Sweet potato or shakarkand is a winter favorite food in most Indian households.It is preferred because it is naturally sweet, soft and healthy.Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamins and antioxidants which make them the possible treatment of people with diabetes, heart problems and bad intestines.

However, the fake or chemically treated sweet potatoes in the market have become a concern among a number of people.Other retailers apply artificial colour, wax or even chemical solutions to old and low-quality sweet potatoes so that they appear fresh and appealing.These are dangerous to your health when consumed over a period of time.

So how do you identify real sweet potato, check its purity at home and use it safely? Let's understand in simple words.

What Is Fake Sweet Potato?

Fake sweet potato is not plastic; it is simply a chemically treated or artificially polished sweet potato. Some vendors apply:

Added colour to enhance the look.

Wax coating to add shine

Shelf life-enhancing chemicals.

Starch paste to make them appear down on the bottom.

Why You Should Avoid Chemically Treated Sweet Potatoes?

Consumption of vegetables that are chemically treated may result in:

Upset stomach and acidity Skin allergies Hormonal imbalance Liver stress Reduced nutritional value

Sweet potato is not supposed to hurt your body; it is meant to cure. Purchasing healthy products keeps your family healthy.

How to Check Sweet Potato Purity at Home?

You don't need a lab test. These are basic home tests that would assist you in detecting real sweet potatoes.

1. Rub Test

Rub the skin using your fingers or a wet cloth. When the colour transpires on your hand, then it is likely to be dyed.

2. Scratch the Skin

Scratch the surface lightly with your nail. Natural flesh will be exhibited in real sweet potato. In case you find coating, outline or wax or powder, stay away.

3. Water Test

Wet a bit in water for 10 minutes. When the water becomes coloured or cloudy, then there are likely to be some chemicals in it.

4. Smell Check

Sweet potatoes have an earthy, soft scent. In case they have a strong chemical smell, then do not purchase them.

5. Texture Check

The actual sweet potatoes are not cloddy or sticky and are not too shiny. 'Too glossy' normally refers to wax polish.

Tips While Buying Sweet Potatoes

Select disproportional, natural-looking ones Do not use too shiny or polished surfaces Shop with local suppliers whom you can trust Prefer seasonal produce Begin with washing before cooking When organic sweet potatoes are available, they are safer

Health Benefits of Real Sweet Potato

Pure sweet potato has numerous health advantages:

Improve digestion

Control blood sugar

Boost immunity

Support heart health

Help in weight management

They contain lots of fibre, vitamin A, potassium and antioxidants

Conclusion

Sweet potato is a strong health food, though it can only be when pure and natural. As the consumption of chemicals in vegetables continues to increase, one needs to be keen when shopping. Basic tests such as rubbing, scratching and soaking can help to keep your family safe from the dangerous produce.

To keep in mind always, food that looks natural is safer than processed food. Make good choices, clean well, and cook well so as to reap the actual perks of sweet potato. The first step to eating healthy is to purchase healthy.

