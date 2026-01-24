Fake Sweet Potato In Market? How To Identify Pure Shakarkand At Home And Avoid Chemical-Treated Ones

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Sweet potato or shakarkand is a winter favorite food in most Indian households.It is preferred because it is naturally sweet, soft and healthy.Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamins and antioxidants which make them the possible treatment of people with diabetes, heart problems and bad intestines.
However, the fake or chemically treated sweet potatoes in the market have become a concern among a number of people.Other retailers apply artificial colour, wax or even chemical solutions to old and low-quality sweet potatoes so that they appear fresh and appealing.These are dangerous to your health when consumed over a period of time.
So how do you identify real sweet potato, check its purity at home and use it safely? Let's understand in simple words.
Fake sweet potato is not plastic; it is simply a chemically treated or artificially polished sweet potato. Some vendors apply:
Consumption of vegetables that are chemically treated may result in:
Sweet potato is not supposed to hurt your body; it is meant to cure. Purchasing healthy products keeps your family healthy.
You don't need a lab test. These are basic home tests that would assist you in detecting real sweet potatoes.
Rub the skin using your fingers or a wet cloth. When the colour transpires on your hand, then it is likely to be dyed.
Scratch the surface lightly with your nail. Natural flesh will be exhibited in real sweet potato. In case you find coating, outline or wax or powder, stay away.
Wet a bit in water for 10 minutes. When the water becomes coloured or cloudy, then there are likely to be some chemicals in it.
Sweet potatoes have an earthy, soft scent. In case they have a strong chemical smell, then do not purchase them.
The actual sweet potatoes are not cloddy or sticky and are not too shiny. 'Too glossy' normally refers to wax polish.
Pure sweet potato has numerous health advantages:
Sweet potato is a strong health food, though it can only be when pure and natural. As the consumption of chemicals in vegetables continues to increase, one needs to be keen when shopping. Basic tests such as rubbing, scratching and soaking can help to keep your family safe from the dangerous produce.
To keep in mind always, food that looks natural is safer than processed food. Make good choices, clean well, and cook well so as to reap the actual perks of sweet potato. The first step to eating healthy is to purchase healthy.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
