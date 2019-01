A healthier diet and fitter lifestyle top many people’s New Year resolution list; however, sticking to the resolution after holiday indulgences can be tough! Greasy food, holiday sweets and consumption of alcohol can get us into an unhealthy rut, and this resolution is a sudden break from it all. People have unrealistic expectations and decide this is the year they are going to completely change for the good. But when you decide to make these changes, you must start small and set realistic goals.

Here are a few things you must keep in mind while setting and following your New Year diet resolution :

CREATE AND FOLLOW A HEALTHY EATING PLAN: “A healthy eating plan should include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, seafood, beans, nuts etc. Include high fibre snack to keep you full for longer. Rice puffs, makhana (Fox nuts), roasted chana (Chickpea), fruit yoghurt, oats with yoghurt and fruit and/or nuts. These low-calorie foods will help you stick to your diet, ” says Minal Shah, Senior Nutrition Therapist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

TAKE BABY STEPS: Making small and slow changes in your eating patterns is the best way to overhaul your diet. Three changes each week will give you time to get used to the new eating pattern, like start the meal with a salad, avoid baked items, and include protein in every meal that you eat. An excellent way to start is to stock your cupboards and refrigerator with healthy food options and prepare healthy meals at home.

DRINK WATER: Drinking enough water maintains fluid balance and helps in transporting the nutrients to the cells, in regulating body temperature and aids digestion. Drinking ample water also promotes healthy bowel movements, keeps our skin clear and flushes toxins from the body. You can infuse the water with fresh herbs, fruit, or a dash of stevia for sweetness. Alongside water, you may also consume fruit infused water, buttermilk, lemon juice, soups, etc. frequently through the day.

EAT SEASONAL FOOD: “During winters, consume foods like soups, hot teas, and food items containing warming spices like Cinnamon, Pepper, and Garlic. During summers, eat more cooling foods like fresh green juices, salads, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Watermelon and cooling spices like Peppermint, Fennel and Cilantro, ” Minal says.

INCLUDE HEALTHY FATS: Including healthy fats is important, it provides energy and aids in balancing hormones. One may include, Flaxseed oil, Walnuts, Chia seeds and other nuts, Salmon, Olives, non-heated olive, Avocado and Coconut oil. Say no to processed oils, instead, you may cook in cold pressed or virgin oil.

DON’T SKIP MEALS: Minal explains, “Skipping breakfast has multitude negatives, but the key is that it slows your metabolism down. You may start the day with whole grains cereal, with some protein like low-fat milk or yoghurt and fruit. Try to eat every four hours, as waiting too long can exterminate energy, which will lead to overeating later. Eat a snack between lunch and dinner, maybe right before leaving work, so you will be less likely to grab a snack once you get home.”

EXERCISE: Include a total of 30 mins-45 mins of exercise every day. Also, a few minutes of walking will aid in improving your cardiovascular system, and help you sleep better. Learn a new form of exercise, it will increase your engagement levels at the gym by multifold.

Must do:

Snack on energy bars: There are many energy bars available in the market. Opt for the one with no added sugar and good protein content. High carbohydrate bars are a wise option if you are on a calorie restricted diet. Similarly, protein biscuits enriched with milk, soy or whey and those not made from refined flour, can be an easy to carry option for weight watchers.

Mustn’t do:

Follow fitness apps blindly: There are many apps available in the market, but not all of these are accurate, reliable and provide cohesive data. It is important that you keep reading and updating yourself; seek professional help whenever required.