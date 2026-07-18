'Explosive diarrhoea' outbreak spread across US: What you need to know before eating fresh produce

An explosive diarrhoea outbreak linked to fresh produce has spread across the US. Learn the symptoms, affected foods and essential food safety precautions to reduce risk.

Explosive diarrhoea linked to fresh produce.

A new wave of foodborne illness associated with diarrhoea has been reported in the US prompting the health authorities to urge people to take precautions to avoid fresh produce that could have been contaminated with harmful bacteria. Some patients have been experiencing 'explosive diarrhoea' from the outbreak which has brought fresh focus on food safety and handling of food particularly fruits and vegetables.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) foodborne diseases have been responsible for millions of cases each year and fresh produce is a growing source of outbreaks. The World Health Organization (WHO) also cautions that contaminated food with dangerous bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemicals can continue to cause over 200 illnesses including diarrhoea and serious infections.

What is 'explosive diarrhoea'?

An explosive form of diarrhoea is defined by its characteristic intense, sudden, forceful and frequent loose stools. This is usually followed by abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever and dehydration. Sometimes the condition can be so serious that treatment is needed. According to health experts bacterial pathogens like Salmonella, E. coli, Shigella and some parasites are some of the most common causes of outbreaks associated with contaminated food like fresh fruits and vegetables.

Why is fresh produce being studied?

Fresh produce can be contaminated at the time of farming, harvesting, packaging, transporting or while being prepared. The US CDC reports that foodborne outbreaks have frequently been associated with leafy green vegetables, cucumbers, sprouts, fruit and vegetables. According to WHO fresh produce eaten raw is more risky as cooking which destroys most of the microorganisms that cause diseases.

Symptoms to watch out for

Individuals who come into contact with the contaminated food can suffer from:

Diarrhoea that comes on suddenly and severely Stomach pain and cramping Nausea and vomiting Fever and chills Fatigue and weakness Dizziness and dry mouth

Experts further note that signs and symptoms may appear in less than a few hours up to several days after ingestion of contaminated food depending on the type of pathogen.

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Who's at more risk?

Anyone can get food poisoning but some people are more likely to have complications such as:

Young children Older adults Pregnant women People who immunities are compromised Individuals with chronic diseases

Tips to stay safe before eating fresh produce

According to the CDC and WHO, there are several steps that can be taken to minimize the risk of foodborne illnesses:

Wash your hands thoroughly before putting your hands on food Wash fruits and vegetables with streaming water before using Separate raw produce from raw meat and seafood Put cut fruits and vegetables in the fridge as soon as possible Do not eat recalled and/or visibly bad produce Wash and sanitize surfaces, cutting boards and utensils in the kitchen frequently

When to get medical assistance?

Many healthcare professionals suggest seeking immediate medical attention if diarrhoea is occurring with a high fever, blood in stools, severe dehydration, continued vomiting or symptoms present for several days. They emphasize that fresh fruits and vegetables play a crucial role in a healthy diet but implementing good food hygiene practices and keeping up to date on public health alerts can reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Follow guidance from public health authorities.