Expired Or Spoiled Food Consumption: Follow These 6 Steps If You Accidentally Eat Bad Food

Every food has an expiration date. There are couple of reasons behind why this date is crucial. Food is the healthiest and enriched with maximum nutrition when it is fresh. When it crosses the expiration date, it automatically becomes less nutritious and unsafe for consumption. Expired food may contain bacterial growth, fungal growth and mould formation in them even if you cannot see it in the naked eyes. Bacteria such as salmonella, listeria and E.coli can be present in expired or spiled food. Foods also undergo chemical changes after the expiration date. All of these factors combined can cause serious health consequences like food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach ache, etc. The severity of infection depends on how old the food was, type of food and how it was stored. In some cases the infection or consequences may be severe while in other cases it may also be mild and quickly treatable.
Same goes with spoiled food. Many a times, it is difficult to spot whether or not the food ahs gone bad. This can happen with foods like eggs or already cooked foods which may taste or smell fine. However, if the food is too old and has not been stored properly, it is best to throw it away. Food poisoning can also happen from foods which have just started to go bad but tastes and smells fine.
Genera tips you can follow if you have consumed bad food:
