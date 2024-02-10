Expired Or Spoiled Food Consumption: Follow These 6 Steps If You Accidentally Eat Bad Food

Here are some genera tips recommended by experts for when you accidentally eat expired food items or foods that have gone bad.

Every food has an expiration date. There are couple of reasons behind why this date is crucial. Food is the healthiest and enriched with maximum nutrition when it is fresh. When it crosses the expiration date, it automatically becomes less nutritious and unsafe for consumption. Expired food may contain bacterial growth, fungal growth and mould formation in them even if you cannot see it in the naked eyes. Bacteria such as salmonella, listeria and E.coli can be present in expired or spiled food. Foods also undergo chemical changes after the expiration date. All of these factors combined can cause serious health consequences like food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach ache, etc. The severity of infection depends on how old the food was, type of food and how it was stored. In some cases the infection or consequences may be severe while in other cases it may also be mild and quickly treatable.

Same goes with spoiled food. Many a times, it is difficult to spot whether or not the food ahs gone bad. This can happen with foods like eggs or already cooked foods which may taste or smell fine. However, if the food is too old and has not been stored properly, it is best to throw it away. Food poisoning can also happen from foods which have just started to go bad but tastes and smells fine.

What To Do If You Accidentally Eat Expired Of Spoiled Food?

Genera tips you can follow if you have consumed bad food:

If you have accidentally consumed expired or spoiled food, the first step to take up is to not panic. There are various ways to avoid an infection or other severe consequences. Simply have faith in modern medicine and stay calm. If you have accidentally consumed foods like expired or bad meat and fish or rotten eggs, the infection could be bad so, make sure to consult a doctor and take medicines immediately. Keep checking for symptoms for the next two to three days. Sometimes symptoms may shows up fast but it may also be late. Symptoms also depend on the type of food. Drink lots of water. You can take a digestive enzyme to ensure that the food you ate digests normally without causing any infections. Eat light and healthy meals for the next few days and be sure to include lots of probiotics. Drink ample of water.