In the Middle Ages, Europe was fascinated by the East and a quite a bit of this affinity was driven by spices. Exotic as they are, Indian spices actually drew the French, English and the Dutch into a competition. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that the Europeans started colonising India for the lure of spices. They are the hallmark of Indian food and offer surprising health benefits that most of us overlook. In this exclusive interview, a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator Neelanjana Singh shed light on why spices should be an essential part of your platter.

Q) Very often people believe that a diet without spices is bound to be healthier. Is this true?

A) Contrary to popular belief, spices not only add flavour and taste to the food but also impart very special health benefits. It is for good reason that the exploration of new lands took place and battles were fought for the acquisition of spices.

Q) Is there any evidence in the ancient texts regarding the benefits of spices?

A) Most of the spices used around the world today originated in India, Indonesia and some parts of Southeast Asia. There is a reference to the therapeutic use of spices in our Sanskrit texts dating back to 3000 years ago. Similarly, ancient texts from China also have the description of spices and how to use them as remedies for various ailments.

Q) Spices are generally regarded as something very hot and fiery. Is this a correct notion?

A) No, not at all– this is completely wrong. Many spices are used in the hot summer months in our country to prevent sunstrokes. There is also evidence to show that spices like kokum, basil and aniseed can actually make a difference and keep you cool.

Q) What will be your guidelines for buying spices?

A) When buying spices one should try and derive most flavour, so smelling them can be very much a part of the purchase procedure. It is always best to purchase the whole seeds/leaves/root etc. and grind small quantities at a time. Once ground, the volatile oils present in it dissipate quickly and much of the goodness is lost. Seeds can stay fresh for a year whereas ground seeds may be good for only a couple of months.

Q) If I were to consume plenty of fruits and vegetables (established health-promoting foods) without the use of spices, will I be missing out on any nutrient?

A) Yes, spices do contain unique phytonutrients that are not present in any other food group. For instance, curcumin is only found in turmeric. Piperine is unique to black cumin, and hydroxycitric acid—which is much sought after for controlling appetite and weight–is found in kokum.