Experiencing Leg Cramps At Night? Here Are Few Tips That You Could Follow To Get Rid Of Them

Tips To Get Rid Of Leg Cramps

Take care of yourself during unpredictable weather using these tips to be free of nighttime leg cramps!

Leg cramps are very common but we often do not know what causes them. It could be dehydration, it could be stress. On days when the weather is extremely hot or extremely cold, if you do not take care of yourself you will get leg cramps. It is the worst and most annoying feeling when you are jolted awake in the middle of the night due to this. You might also get frequent cramps if you are severely dehydrated. This could happen when the weather is dry as a bone. At times such as this, you should take extra care of your health as dehydration can hamper your daily activities. There are some quick hacks that will help block nighttime leg cramps so you can snooze soundly!

Drink Pickle Juice Or Lime Juice

Pickle or lime juice is unusually effective for cramps. Before you go to bed, drink about 3 to 4 ounces of pickle juice. Research findings from North Dakota University states that this is a proven fact. Pickle juice is known to calm overactive neurons of the brain that trigger muscle contractions.

If you do not have pickle juice, don't worry, there is an alternative. Lemon juice also helps in combating leg cramps. Follow the same process. Mix some lemon in water, to make it tasty, add some salt and sugar and drink it before you go to bed. This blend of lemon, sugar and water is rich in minerals such as calcium, sodium, potassium and magnesium. These help to keep the fluid balance that blocks muscle spasms.

Do A Step Stretch

Stretches help a lot with muscles spasms. You can try doing them before you go to sleep or when you get leg cramps, some stretches might help ease the pain as well. Here are few stretches that might help you:

Put one foot on a stair, hang your heels over the edge for 30 seconds, and then lift onto your toes for two seconds. Do this 3 to 4 times. Researchers from the Journal of Physiotherapy suggests that this is a very effective technique and can reduce pain by almost 59 per cent. This simple "heel hang" trick fully extends muscles without overstretching them (which can actually increase your chances of leg cramping). The upside of this stretch is that your muscles will be fully relaxed for an uninterrupted sleep.

Take This 'Sleeping Pill'

You can also try taking a pill if the pain is unbearable. It is more effective if you take the pill before going to bed. Painkillers might work when you have no other option but you should not make it a habit. The best medicine that helps cramps is B-complex vitamin as suggested in The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. This supplement is good for people above 50 as at that age it is difficult for the body to absorb this vitamin from a regular diet.

You may like to read

Hydrate Yourself

Water is a cure for everything. Make sure that you stay well hydrated throughout the day but that is also not enough especially if you are living in a city with 9 per cent humidity. Drink ample amount of water right before sleeping. This will ensure that you get no cramps at all. If you do get cramps in the middle of the night, quickly drink a lot of water. This will help ease your muscles faster.