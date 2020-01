Those people who have gone on a raw food diet say that they experience a significant increase in their energy levels. They also reported clearer skin and weight loss. @Shutterstock

In this diet, you consume uncooked food. Advocates of this diet say that raw food is the healthiest option. They also say that cooking destroys the nutrients and goodness of foods. The general belief is that cooked food causes digestive problems and nutrient deficiencies. It also accelerates the ageing process and makes you weight gain. People who follow this diet most eat their food raw. But sometimes they heat the food and they are careful to keep the temperature below 104 to 118 degrees Fahrenheit.

Why raw food?

According to advocates of this diet, cooked food is dead food. Heat changes the constitution of the food and destroys its life force and beneficial enzymes. As a result, your digestive system has to work overtime to process this kind of foods to derive the nutrition and energy from it. They say that cooked food actually lose around 85 per cent of its nutritional value. But raw food comes with all those active nutrients and enzymes. Therefore, they are easy to digest. It helps you lose weight too.

Benefits of the raw food diet

Those people who have gone on a raw food diet say that they experience a significant increase in their energy levels. They also reported clearer skin and weight loss. Many people also experience a reduced risk of diseases. This is because raw food does not contain trans-fats and saturated fat. They are nutrient dense and boost overall health.

What critics say

Critics are of the opinion that the raw food diet is overrated. They say that this diet increases your risk of nutritional deficiencies. If you eat only raw food, you will not be getting enough vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. It can lower your good cholesterol level and increase your risk of heart disease. Hypoglycemia or diabetes patients should go on this diet with caution and after consulting their doctor.

Side effects of the raw food diet

Sudden switch t this diet can give you a mild headaches, nausea and cravings. But if you ease into this diet gently and gradually, there is nothing to worry about.