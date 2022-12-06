All You Need To Know About Black Rice: Best Food For Diabetes

Are you suffering from diabetes? We know how difficult it is to swap diets and follow a restricted diet. For example, we all know how white rice can spike blood sugar levels due to its high amount of carbs. But are you aware of black rice? Black rice is also known as purple rice; once cooked, it turns purple. It tastes similar to brown rice, i.e. nutty in taste. Black rice, on the contrary, is one of the best diets for diabetes. Check out what Dietician Vidhi Chawla, Founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, says about Black Rice.

Lowers the risk of Type 2 diabetes: Apart from these, it lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes as it is rich in magnesium and fibre, reducing sugar levels. It also contains plenty of vitamins, nutrients, proteins etc., compared to white rice, stripped of these properties. Moreover, it protects you from heart disease and celiac disease, which are considered dangerous for people with diabetes. Helps with obesity, thereby preventing diabetes: Black rice is digested slowly by the body since they are very fibrous and contain lots of proteins with low carbs. Therefore, it makes you feel full for a long time, preventing hunger and protecting you from obesity. In addition, this helps with diabetes, as obesity is a significant concern for people with diabetes. Helps fight inflammation and reduce sudden spikes: This type of rice has its colour due to anthocyanins, which have antioxidants and fight against free radicals, thereby protecting diabetic people from inflammation and cell damage. Moreover, black rice is highly fibre-rich, preventing sudden sugar spikes due to slow glucose release.

Diet has always been a matter of concern for diabetic people, and including proper proteins, healthy fats, vitamins and nutrients are essential. One can consider black rice in their diet as it also has a shallow glycemic index, which helps with sugar levels.