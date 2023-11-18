Ever Wondered Why You Eat More During The Holidays?

Savour every food, but eat mindfully this holiday season. (Photo: Freepik)

It's not just about the food; it's the entire festive experience that tempts us to overindulge, said a nutritionist.

In the latter part of the year, when the temperature plummets, we tend to eat more than usual. Winters are usually reserved for spicy foods, delicious desserts, and such. Not to mention the fact that when holidays and festivals are around the corner, family gatherings and get-togethers with friends become more frequent. Is that why we end up eating copious amounts of food and later feel guilty?

"Social gatherings during the festival trigger a sense of joy, and the vibrant sights and aromatic scents of festive dishes send our taste buds into overdrive," explained nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in an Instagram post. She added that many people have the 'It's only once a year' mindset when it comes to these indulgences. "Suddenly, we find ourselves with a free pass to relish larger portions than usual."

The expert listed the following possible reasons for people overeating around this time of the year:

There are more social events. There is more alcohol involved. There is more food that 'tastes good'. There could be a lack of self-control. One may need more will power. They may need to 'try harder'. There are some unrealistic expectations. 'All-or-nothing' thinking. There may be some guilt for eating, what is perceived as, 'bad foods' and breaking diet rules. This can lead to negative self-talk and more eating. There is also a scarcity mindset, when you are obsessed about something, because you cannot have it, that you cannot focus on anything else. In this case, it could be a favourite holiday dish.

"So, it's not just about the food; it's the entire festive experience that tempts us to overindulge. Remember, balance is the mantra -- savour those flavors without going overboard," Kapoor advised.