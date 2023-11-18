Ever Wondered Why You Eat More During The Holidays?
It's not just about the food; it's the entire festive experience that tempts us to overindulge, said a nutritionist.
Written by Prerna Mittra|Updated : November 18, 2023 12:01 PM IST
In the latter part of the year, when the temperature plummets, we tend to eat more than usual. Winters are usually reserved for spicy foods, delicious desserts, and such. Not to mention the fact that when holidays and festivals are around the corner, family gatherings and get-togethers with friends become more frequent. Is that why we end up eating copious amounts of food and later feel guilty?
"Social gatherings during the festival trigger a sense of joy, and the vibrant sights and aromatic scents of festive dishes send our taste buds into overdrive," explained nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in an Instagram post. She added that many people have the 'It's only once a year' mindset when it comes to these indulgences. "Suddenly, we find ourselves with a free pass to relish larger portions than usual."