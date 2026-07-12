Ever wondered why you crave curd in summer, and ghee in winter? Here's what science says

Your food cravings change with the seasons for a reason. An expert explains how summer, monsoon, and winter influence your nutritional needs and dairy choices.

Your food cravings change with the seasons for a reason. An expert explains how summer, monsoon, and winter influence your nutritional needs and dairy choices.

Food habits are rarely as fixed as we think they are. Our preferences naturally change with the seasons, often in ways we may not consciously realise. The glass of chilled buttermilk that feels refreshing in peak summer may give way to a warm cup of milk on a cold winter evening. Similarly, a spoonful of ghee often finds greater acceptance during winter than during hotter months.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, dietary expert Ravin Saluja, explained that these shifts are not random. They reflect the body's changing nutritional requirements and its instinctive response to different weather conditions. For centuries, Indian households have intuitively adapted their diets according to the seasons. Long before concepts such as personalised nutrition and seasonal eating became global wellness trends, Indian kitchens had already embraced the idea that what we eat should complement our environment. Dairy has always been an integral part of this seasonal wisdom.

Summer Diet: Why Curd, Buttermilk and Lassi Are the Best Dairy Choices

During summer, the body loses fluids and electrolytes through perspiration and requires foods that provide hydration and digestive comfort. This is why curd, lassi, and buttermilk become staples in many households. These foods are light, refreshing, and fit naturally into the season's dietary needs. A bowl of curd with lunch or a glass of chaas after a meal is not merely a culinary preference. It is also a reflection of how food traditions evolved around the body's changing requirements.

Winter Diet: Why Warm Milk and Ghee Become Part of Everyday Meals

As temperatures fall, dietary choices often shift again. Winter is commonly associated with foods that provide warmth, satiety, and comfort. Warm milk before bedtime and the use of ghee in traditional recipes become increasingly common. Such choices are deeply embedded in Indian food culture because they align with the body's desire for nourishment and energy during colder months.

Monsoon Diet: How the Rainy Season Changes Your Nutritional Needs

Monsoon, too, brings its own nutritional considerations. Changes in humidity and digestive sensitivity often influence food choices. During this period, people frequently prefer freshly prepared foods and seek meals that are comforting and easy to digest. Dairy continues to remain an important source of nutrition, though the forms in which it is consumed may differ from one season to another.

What is particularly interesting is that these seasonal shifts are now being recognised through the lens of modern nutrition science. Increasingly, experts are emphasising the importance of eating in harmony with seasonal changes and listening to the body's needs rather than following rigid dietary patterns throughout the year.

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At the same time, today's consumers are becoming more mindful about their health and nutrition choices. They are reading labels, seeking information, and trying to understand what works best for their lifestyles. This growing awareness is encouraging because it promotes more conscious eating habits. However, it also highlights an important point. Nutrition is not static. Our dietary needs evolve based on factors such as age, activity levels, lifestyle, and even the weather.

The Timeless Role of Dairy in Indian Seasonal Food Traditions

Dairy is a particularly interesting example of this adaptability. It is not a single food consumed in the same way every day of the year. It encompasses a wide variety of products that naturally fit into different seasons and dietary preferences. From a cooling glass of buttermilk in summer to warm milk and traditional preparations during winter, dairy has long adapted to the rhythms of everyday life.

Perhaps this is why dairy has remained such an enduring part of Indian diets across generations. It is versatile, familiar, and deeply intertwined with seasonal eating traditions that continue to influence our food choices.

As conversations around health and wellness continue to evolve, there is value in revisiting this simple yet profound understanding. The body does not require exactly the same things every day of the year, and our eating habits often reflect that wisdom more than we realise.

The next time your dairy choices seem to change with the weather, it may not just be a preference. It could be your body's natural way of adapting to the seasons and embracing a nutritional rhythm that has guided Indian food traditions for centuries.

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