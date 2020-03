Steep deadlines, unrealistic targets, late night parties, craving for fast food, untimely meals–all these come with their own set of maladies. One among them is depleted energy levels. You keep feeling exhausted through the day which not only makes you feel groggy and low, but also affect your functionalities negatively. The two pillars of high energy levels are good sleep and good food. Your food habits and sleep routine influence each other in very many ways, while impacting your energy levels. So, in order to beat fatigue and exhaustion you need to eat the right foods at the right time and maintain a healthy sleep cycle. Here, we guide you through foods that will perk you up when you are exhausted.

Unprocessed foods

Processed foods, like the canned ones, boxed meals, and precooked meats may slow you down because of the preservatives, additives, and trans fat they come with. Therefore, stick to unprocessed foods which will give you a better control over your energy levels.

Fresh fruits and veggies

Fresh foods contain higher nutrients and are low in fat, salt and sugar. They are a good source of dietary fibre as well. A high intake of fruits and vegetables helps you keep going through the day.

Black coffee

Coffee provides your body with a boost. However, it is short terme and doesn’t provide your body with energy. Therefore, switching to black coffee can be a better option. It drastically increases your energy levels, thanks to its antioxidants and other vital nutrients.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are the best foods when it comes to beating fatigue and satisfying your hunger pangs. They also contain healthy nutrients and energy. Try including almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds in your regular diet.

Whole grains and complex carbs

Choosing whole grain foods and complex carbohydrates is a good option when trying to ward off fatigue. Apart from revving up your energy levels, they add the much-needed fibre to your diet.

Oats

A big bowl of oats contains protein and fibre which are very filling. The plain versions of oatmeal, or old-fashioned oats are the best as they are not loaded with extra sugar.