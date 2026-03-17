Energy drinks during exams: Do they really help or harm students' health? Expert decodes

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Energy drinks during exams: It is a scene that is common that occurs across the globe on the eve of exam to feel the rush, past midnight, textbooks are lying all over the desk, and the characteristic sound of an energy drink can being opened. To the students, these bright coloured cans have become associated with last minute cramming and assured of laser concentration and unlimited energy in a convenient caffeine-enriched gulp.
However, with the onset of exam time, the question of whether energy drinks are truly a study aid or a dangerous secret sabotaging the brain that they are supposedly fuelling becomes critical. To demystify whether energy drinks are helpful or harmful, we spoke to Dr. Shweta Jaiswal, HOD & Senior Dietician at Sharda Hospital.
According to Dr. Jaiswal, during exams, students are in an ideal storm of sleep, stress, and high cognitive demand. This is when energy drinks position themselves as the fast solution by mixing caffeine and raising glucose levels quickly to keep one alert. In a few minutes, a student will be more awake, alert and can overcome the mental fog. She says that in the short-term, it is like a "performance enhancer".
However, Dr. Jaiswal cautions that the boost is just an illusion of physiology that is very costly. The body is in a state of emergency, which students might consider as help. She told Healthsite that the damage occurs in three serious forms when it is exam time:
"The physical effect is disastrous besides academic performance, as one can typically contain between 80mg and 300mg of caffeine which is close to three cups of coffee," she explained. "Together with the amount of sugar in it (up to 10 teaspoons per can), students face the threat of severe dehydration, heart-palpations, and spike and crash in blood sugar levels."
Confused about whether energy drinks are beneficial or not? It is a definite yes, according to Dr. Jaiswal, because energy drinks help in giving the impression of assistance. The bad news is that in the long term, they negatively affect the health of the student as well as their academic performance. To cope with stress, anxiety and boost memory during exams, the dietician who has over 24 years of professional experience shared some alternative options to chemical stimulants such as:
She concludes, "The brain does not require a stimulant in the struggle of succeeding in exams; what it requires is fuel and rest."
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information