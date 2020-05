A few weight loss friendly food swaps and some smart choices can help you enjoy the amazing Eid treats without suffering from any guilt. @Shutterstock

Eid is just around the corner. This day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan where Muslims observe a fasting routine for almost 30 days. And now since the fasting is going to get over, many of us are planning a feast. But if you are trying to lose weight then no celebration should be an excuse to affect your fitness goals. However, don’t worry. We are not advising you to stay away from the delicacies of the festival. A few weight loss friendly food swaps and some smart choices can help you enjoy the amazing Eid treats without suffering from any guilt. Also Read - Chia Seeds: Top benefits, side effects, and ways to have them

Replace unhealthy sugar intakes with healthy ones

Since you may crave for something sweet in the morning, instead of having mithais with added sugar, you can opt for 3-4 dates. You can even have fruits like apples, muskmelons or papayas, which will not just satiate your cravings for sweet but will also address your hunger. Also Read - Indo Mediterranean diet lowers risk of pre-heart failure, says study: Know a few other benefits

Pick water or green juices instead of carbonated drinks

Since it is the summer season, taking extra care of your hydration levels gets very important. We know Eid is all about sweet drinks and sharbats, but you can swap the high calorie drinks with either water or fresh fruits and vegetable juices. This may help in boosting your digestion and will even promote weight loss. Also Read - Amazing health benefits of tropical fruits

Use brown rice sewaiyan in sheer Korma



Sheer korma is an authentic Eid dessert, which can hardly be missed. Therefore, instead of using refined sewaiyan, opt for brown rice sewaiyan and replace sugar with healthy dates as the sweetener. Also, you can exchange the use of heavy milk cream with low-fat milk.

Prepare phirni with millets instead of rice

Phirni is yet another delicacy, which marks the Eid celebrations. So, if you are trying to maintain the calorie intake, switch to the use of low-fat milk and not full cream milk. You can also use brown rice or dalia instead of millets.

Opt for ragullas instead of gulab jamun

Instead of gulab jamun, opt for rasgullas. A piece of rasgulla has 125 calories and 5 grams of fat whereas a piece of gulab jamun contains 150 calories and 7.5 grams of fat. Also, rasgullas are higher in protein and calcium than gulab jamuns. Apart from them, rasmalai made with low-fat milk is also a good option.

Use brown rice in biryani

Biryani is one of the main courses of the evening. And you can hardly afford to miss this heavenly preparation. So, try to cook your favourite biryani in a healthy way by replacing the basmati rice with millets or brown rice.

Grab some variety of mutton or lamb

Eid is incomplete without different types of meats. Therefore, make sure you choose yours wisely. In order to keep your calorie intake healthy, pick some variety of mutton or lamb as it contains a fatty acid called Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), which is a beneficial fat. Also, goat meat is rich in iron, selenium, potassium, calcium and B-complex vitamins. Also make sure to choose the lean cuts of red meat rather than the whole fat ones.