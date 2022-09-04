Eggs For Good Cholesterol: Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Eggs Every Day

Eggs are a source of vitamins A & D which are required for making bones stronger. Check out 5 amazing health benefits of eating eggs every day.

Eggs are nutrient-dense food which is rich in vitamins and minerals that can help us in summers. Balancing fluid in our body is very important during summers because there are very high chances of dehydration and electrolytic imbalance and eggs do that work nicely. It's completely fine to eat eggs in summer but they also have a tendency to produce heat which can lead to discomfort and indigestion, therefore we should have eggs in moderation. The best way to consume eggs is in well-cooked form and not more than 1 to 2 eggs per day.

Eggs are a source of vitamins A & D which are required for making bones stronger. It also contains minerals like iron that are required in the formation of red blood cells. Also, it keeps your energy level high and controls cravings, weakness and improves immunity and resistance. It also has high-density Lipoprotein which provides good cholesterol and helps boost the health of our heart, keeping heart-related disorders away.

Health Benefits of Eggs

Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle shares 5 amazing health benefits of consuming eggs every day:

Eggs Raise Good Cholesterol

Eggs help in increasing good cholesterol levels and this is the reason eggs have an effect on heart disease risk. The HDL "good" cholesterol goes up in people who have a proper amount of eggs whereas LDL, the "bad" type goes up too, but individual pieces get bigger, which makes it harder for the bad stuff to hurt you and easier for the good stuff to clear it away.

Eggs Help You Maintain Your Eye

The older we get, the better we need to take care of our eyes. The yolk present in eggs contains a large amount of lutein and helpful antioxidants which help in reducing the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration in the eyes. Eggs are a good source of vitamin A, which is good for eye health

Eggs Are Very Filling

Eggs contain high protein content which is known for reducing appetite and increasing fullness as compared to foods containing less protein. The high satiety levels of eggs lead to greater feelings of satisfaction, less hunger and a low desire to eat later in the day, which means you'll be less inclined to reach for that mid-afternoon snack. It also boosts metabolic activity.

Good Source of Omega -3s

Omega-3s are polyunsaturated fatty acids and contain essential fats which play an important role in the way your cell membrane works. As your body produces a limited amount of Omega 3s on its own, it's good to consume them through other foods. Omega 3s is good for cognitive decline, dementia, and maintaining good mental health and well-being.

Source of Choline

Eggs are the dietary sources of choline. Choline is a nutrient which is needed by everyone for brain function and for the formation of the cell membranes, but few talk about it. It's also necessary during breastfeeding and pregnancy when a proper supply of choline is important for normal brain development.

The effect of egg differs from one person to another, it is best to consume it in moderation to avoid any stomach discomfort. Eggs may be warming but they are full of nutrients so don't think of giving up on them in summer doesn't make sense. As long as you keep your meal, diet, and everything balanced there is nothing to worry about.

How Many Eggs Can A Person Eat Everyday?

The impact of eggs on the body differs from person to person. Before deciding the amount of egg you are going to consume, learn how eggs interact with chronic diseases and cholesterol and what impact it can have on your body type. The number of eggs you can eat in one day depends on the kind of body metabolism you have. For some people it might not be a good idea to eat more than one egg as there is a high risk of increase in cholesterol levels. If you are an athlete or go for regular weight training, workouts or cardio then you can have more than two eggs a day. Weight trainees are often recommended to eat more than 5 eggs everyday. Whether they consume it with the yolk or without it again depends on their body type. Otherwise, it is suggested by experts that you should probably stick to maximum two eggs per day.