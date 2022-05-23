Eating This One Fruit Daily Can Lower Blood Pressure, Cut Risk of Heart Diseases

Almost one out of every ten individuals in India is suffering from High Blood Pressure or Hypertension. This is a chronic health condition which is marked by the long-term force of the blood against your artery walls is high enough that it may eventually cause health problems, such as heart disease. But, what if we tell you that eating one single fruit can actually help you lower your BP? Yes, we will talk about one amazing and easily available fruit which can effectively reduce a person's BP levels and not only that, it can also cut down the risk of impending heart disease.

One Fruit That Can Lower High Blood Pressure

We are talking about blueberries, these small blue coloured fruits have been proven beneficial in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases in post-menopausal women who are suffering from high blood pressure or hypertension.

How many blueberries should one consume daily to prevent high blood pressure? According to the researchers, consumption of 22 grams of freeze dried highbush blueberry powder (equivalent to about 1 cup of fresh blueberries), mixed with water, taken daily for 12 weeks improved the function of the inner lining of blood vessels (called the endothelium) can help a person in reducing or lowering high blood pressure.

Speaking to the media about the study, Sarah Ardanuy Johnson, from Colorado State University in the US said, "We found an improvement in endothelial function which is important for human health, as endothelial dysfunction is linked to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease development." He further added, "We also found evidence that blueberries improved endothelial function through reductions in oxidative stress in the body."

What is oxidative stress? It is the imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body and it can damage cells and tissues, which promotes endothelial dysfunction and cardiovascular disease development. Experts have also stated that blueberries are rich in polyphenols and polyphenols that can reduce oxidative stress.