Spices and chillies are the hallmark of Indian dishes. And it turns out that these ingredients not only enhance the taste of a recipe but also help improve your health. From promoting gut health to preventing allergies, relieving pain and helping weight loss, chili peppers are associated with several health benefits.

Consumption of chillies or chilli peppers may also help increase your lifespan by reducing your risks of cardiovascular and cancer mortality, suggests a new study presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2020.

The researchers screened 4,729 studies from five global health databases and analysed all available data on chilli pepper consumption. They studied the health and dietary records of 570,000 participants spread across the United States, Italy, China and Iran. Surprisingly, they found that people who consumed chilli peppers had better health outcomes than those who rarely or never ate any chilli peppers. People who consumed chillies also had a

26% relative reduction in cardiovascular mortality

23% relative reduction in cancer mortality

a 25% relative reduction in all-cause mortality

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that consuming chilli peppers may help one live longer.

Nutrition facts

Chilli peppers are packed with vitamins A, B6, C and K1, and minerals like potassium and copper. These spicy fruits are a rich source of powerful phytochemicals like capsaicin, capsanthin, lutein and ferulic acid. Capsaicin is the main bioactive plant compound in chili peppers that gives the spice its unique, pungent taste and many of its health benefits. The compound is said to be effective for treatment of pain associated with arthritis, psoriasis, and diabetic neuropathy.

Chilli peppers also contain good amount of antioxidant carotenoids that can protect you from disease and enhance your immune system. Mature (red) chili peppers have higher antioxidant content than that of immature (green) peppers.

Well-known health benefits of chilli peppers

Despite being hot, chili peppers are considered a healthy spice and known to offer several health benefits. Below are some reasons why you should include more chili peppers to your diet.

Pain relief

Capsaicin, the main bioactive plant compound in chili peppers, is well-known for its pain-relieving properties. It is believed to reduce pain by weakening the substance P, a neuropeptide involved in the transmission of pain signals from nerve endings to the brain.

Weight loss

Studies have also shown that capsaicin can promote weight loss by reducing appetite and increasing fat burning. So, if you are trying to lose weight, add green chilli to your diet.

Reduce cholesterol

Researchers say red chilli peppers, such as cayenne, may help reduce blood cholesterol, triglyceride levels, and platelet aggregation. They may also help increase your body’s ability to dissolve fibrin, a substance integral to the formation of blood clots. This in turn helps lower your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Clear nasal congestion

Capsaicin may be helpful in reducing sinus symptoms, such as nasal congestion, rhinorrhea, sneezing, coughing, and mucous production. The cough/cold season is here. The next time your nose feels stuffy, reach for some chili peppers or eat a spicy food.