Eating bread can make you gain weight as much as overeating: Here's why

Although refined bread may add to weight gain when eaten in large portions it is not necessarily more harmful than all other foods rich in calories. The trick is consuming in moderation, intelligent decisions and a balanced diet in general.

This soft and spongy slice of bread is often blamed for weight gain but emerging research suggests the relationship is more complex than simple overeating. A recent study from Osaka Metropolitan University has added a new dimension to this debate indicating that carbohydrate-rich foods like bread may influence body weight in ways that go beyond calorie intake.

According to the findings consuming bread and similar refined carbohydrates may lead to weight gain even when total calorie intake does not increase. During the analysis the participants who consumed wheat based foods showed a clear rise in body weight and fat accumulation despite eating roughly the same amount of calories as usual.

Can bread lead to weight gain without overeating?

However experts caution that this does not mean bread alone causes weight gain. Overall dietary patterns, portion sizes and the type of carbohydrates consumed still play a critical role. The study instead highlights how refined carbs may subtly alter metabolic processes making weight management more complex than previously understood.

Healthcare professionals outline that cutting off bread from your diet is absolutely unnecessary for the majority of the population. According to nutrition experts you can simply pay attention to portion control, eat protein and fibre such as eggs, peanut butter or vegetables with bread and choose whole grain products whenever available for your overall wellbeing. Balanced meals can stabilize blood sugar levels and make the desire to eat more often less.

According to Nutritionist Preety Tyagi it is not the bread that causes weight gain in any magical way but the effect it can have on your blood sugar and hormones might allow your body to more easily store fat.

She said refined types of bread are rapidly converted to glucose and thus cause sudden increases in your insulin level. In her words, "Insulin is a hormone responsible for storing fat and can prevent you from burning fat too. Furthermore the more frequent the sudden increases of insulin in your body, the hungrier and the more cravings you will experience. In addition most refined types of bread contain little fiber and can cause less satiety."

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How to eat bread without gaining weight

If you enjoy eating bread then you don't have to give up but instead consider following these essential tips to avoid gaining weight:

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Ensure to choose breads that are made with 100 per cent whole wheat or whole grain.

Watch your portions by treating yourself only 1 to 2 slices at a time.

Combine bread with protein to help you stay full for long hours.

Avoid excess spreads like butter and sweet jam as they can increase the number of calories.

Stay active to balance the calories.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.