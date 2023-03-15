Eat This Traditional Diet To Lower Your Risk Of Dementia

Mediterranean diet has been linked to numerous health benefits.

Following a healthy diet could help reduce the likelihood of developing dementia, even in those with a higher genetic risk, say experts.

Growing evidence suggests that eating a traditional Mediterranean-type diet can help lower your risk for developing dementia. A new study, published in BMC Medicine this week, revealed that a diet rich in foods such as seafood, fruit, and nuts may help reduce the dementia risk significantly.

The study by researchers at Newcastle University found that people who ate a Mediterranean-like diet had up to 23 per cent lower risk for dementia, compared to those who didn't eat such diet.

For the study, the scientists analysed data from 60,298 individuals from across the UK, who had completed a dietary assessment. During the follow-up period (almost a decade), as many as 882 cases of dementia were reported.

Treatment of dementia

Dementia impacts lives of millions of people worldwide. Sadly, treatment options for this condition are limited. Therefore, finding ways to reduce the risk of developing dementia is important, noted Dr Oliver Shannon, Lecturer in Human Nutrition and Ageing, Newcastle University, and a lead author of the study.

Based on their study findings, he suggested that eating a more Mediterranean-like diet could be a way to lower one's risk of developing dementia.

The authors also suggested that adherence to a better diet (such as Mediterranean diet) could help reduce the likelihood of developing dementia, even in those with a higher genetic risk.

You may like to read

Other benefits of consuming Mediterranean diet

A Mediterranean diet involves a high intake of healthy plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seafood, beans, and nuts. This diet has been linked to numerous health benefits, from lowering risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases to boosting fertility.

An Australian study published last year had shown that Mediterranean diet can benefit couples trying to get pregnant. It suggested that eating Mediterranean diet can improve sperm quality in men, boosts fertility, and increase success rates of fertility treatments. The improved fertility outcomes associated with a Mediterranean diet is credited to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Eating healthy can also reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases. A Mediterranean diet is considered a heart-healthy diet. According to a study, following this plant-based diet can reduce the likelihood of having a second heart attack.

Another research found that men who stick to a predominantly Mediterranean diet were less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. The study by University of South Australia scientists suggested that Mediterranean diet can also speed up recovery in men who are undergoing radiation treatment for prostate cancer.

The Mediterranean diet is also associated with reduced risk of depression. The monounsaturated fatty acids in olive oil are thought to help lower the risk of depressive symptoms. Adhering to the anti-inflammatory diet may also reduce risk of developing preeclampsia during pregnancy.

The Newcastle University study, mentioned above, indicated the long-term brain health benefits of consuming a Mediterranean diet. Recently, a study published in the online issue of Neurology found Mediterranean diets associated with fewer signs of Alzheimer's disease.