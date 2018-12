Women, are you struggling to maintain your vaginal health? Is your vaginal health a matter of concern for you? You will be amazed to know that the key to enhancing your intimate well-being lies in what you put into your mouth.

Hence, taking good care of your vagina is the need of the hour. You can opt for foods like sweet potatoes which are abundant in vitamin A and can help you to strengthen muscle tissues for strong and healthy vaginal walls. You should also eat foods packed with omega-3 fatty acids (such as fish) which promote heart health and blood circulation. Furthermore, it also keeps blood flow pumping down there and can help you to enhance your sex drive. Women, we tell you about the foods which you should opt for and avoid. Do keep these vital tips in mind.

You can eat seeds and nuts

Vitamin E is present in sunflower seeds, almonds, walnuts and hazelnuts which may help you to combat vaginal dryness. Almond and pumpkin seeds are abundant in zinc which regulates the menstrual cycle and helps combat itching. Flaxseeds are loaded with phytoestrogens and omega 3 fatty acids which can help boost estrogen levels and prevent vaginal dryness.

You can eat yoghurt

Yoghurt can be a fool-proof remedy to help vaginal to stay healthy. Probiotics (good bacteria) can help you to maintain and restore vaginal PH and fight ward yeast infections along with keeping your gut healthy.

You can eat fruits and veggies

They are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals which can help you to boost your immunity. Avocados may stimulate vaginal health as they are loaded with vitamin B6 and potassium are known for supporting healthy vaginal walls. Moreover, green leafy vegetables can help you to tackle vaginal dryness by enhancing your blood circulation.

Avoid these things for a happier vagina:

You should cut down on alcohol

Alcohol can give a tough time to your vagina. It can promote yeast to grow in the vagina. Also, it can worsen your menstrual cramps. So, see to it that you don’t consume it.

You should cut down on sugar

Consuming sugar in the large quantity is not a good idea. Since excess sugar can invite yeast infections. Women susceptible to yeast infections should avoid eating sweets and fruit, to keep yeast infections at bay.