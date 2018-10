Green vegetables are beneficial for our health. They can help us to enhance our immunity and improve well-being. They are loaded with vitamins, minerals, carotenoids and phytochemicals along with antioxidants. These antioxidants can help you to get rid of free radicals from your body. The magnificent green veggies which are also known as superfoods can help you to cut those excess kilos. So, just add them to your plate and successfully achieve your weight loss goals. Eat these awesome veggies which are fibrous, rich in proteins and iron. Here, we tell you which ones can be helpful for you.

You can opt for broccoli: According to studies, eating broccoli may help you to cut those excess kilos. The fantastic broccoli is abundant in vitamin A, C and K and is low in calories. Furthermore, it is a nutrient-dense food which is loaded with fibre. To make it healthy and lose weight, you can steam it or grill it. Ta da, you are sorted and can get back into shape. So, don’t forget to eat it!

According to studies, eating broccoli may help you to cut those excess kilos. The fantastic broccoli is abundant in vitamin A, C and K and is low in calories. Furthermore, it is a nutrient-dense food which is loaded with fibre. To make it healthy and lose weight, you can steam it or grill it. Ta da, you are sorted and can get back into shape. So, don’t forget to eat it! You can opt for mustard greens: They are also known as sarson which are low in calories and are loaded with vitamins, mineral and phytonutrients.

They are also known as sarson which are low in calories and are loaded with vitamins, mineral and phytonutrients. You can opt for spinach: Spinach has an insane amount of health benefits. It can help you to tackle your skin woes as well. Apart from that you will be shocked to know that your splendid spinach can help you to get rid of those annoying excess kilos which you have piled up due to your sedentary lifestyle. According to a study published in the Journal Appetite, people who drank spinach juice lost an average of five kilos more weight in comparison with a control group that was given a placebo. This was attributed to thylakoids in spinach, which can enhance digestion, tame unhealthy cravings and can make you feel full.