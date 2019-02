If you are looking for ways to shed those extra kilos, look no further. A handful of snacks can help you manage your weight. Tree nuts which are known as a rich source of protein, dietary fibre and polyunsaturated fats which keeps you satiated that helps in keeping your weight in check. Nuts or dry fruits such as walnuts, almonds, macadamia nuts, pine nuts, hazelnuts, cashew nuts and pistachios can be handy to keep you in shape.