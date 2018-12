Winter season brings with it frequent episodes of respiratory infections and lower immunity levels. “Weight gain is commonly observed due to hunger pangs and food cravings with reduced physical activity, which leads to a slower metabolism. Look for winter foods which are meant for the season, at its height of seasonality or freshness, keeping even vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals present in them in its freshest form. The warmth of certain foods along with nutrient dense seasonal winter foods helps tackle illness and achieve a higher level of fitness,” says Swati Bhushan, Chief Clinical Nutritionist Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, tells you why eating healthy foods during winter is important. She lists down the foods which you should opt for.

Cereals and grains

“Opt for makki ki roti, as complex carbohydrates present in it provides energy that is sustainable throughout the day, which is very much needed in winters when we tend to feel lethargic. Dietary fibre present in it promotes regular bowel function, delays nutrient absorption which helps in maintaining blood sugar levels and blood cholesterol levels. Choose rajgira which provides both carbohydrates and protein that requires more energy to digest, producing more heat and improving our metabolism. health benefits of rajgira is also attributed to its high content of calcium which plays an important role in improving bone density and decreases the risk of osteoporosis,” says Bhushan. It also contains magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and selenium required for overall health. being richest in iron content among cereals, it helps increase haemoglobin levels. It has lysine which helps reduce anxiety, improves skin and hair health and is also needed for calcium absorption, good gut health, and for metabolizing fats. It is richer in fat content than other grains and most of the fats are goods fats which provides much-needed warmness.

Nuts and oilseeds

Nuts and oilseeds tackle cold weather by providing small doses of energy and keeping us toasty. “Almonds (badam) and walnuts (akhrot) together are a good source of phosphorus, magnesium, calcium and potassium. Vitamin E along with flavonoids in badam nourishes the skin, prevents premature ageing, improve heart health, bone health, eye health and brain health. Vitamin B7 in walnuts keep our skin, fingernails and hair healthy. Sesame seeds (til), and flaxseeds (alsi / jawas) provide protein, good fats, iron, dietary fibre, zinc, selenium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and calcium,” highlights Bhushan.

Vegetables

Choose sulphur containing vegetables like broccoli, cabbage (patta gobhi), cauliflower (phool gobhi), radish (muli), turnip (shalgam) which assist in making glutathione in the body, a powerful antioxidant and liver detoxifier. Obtain beta-carotene from carrots (gajar) and spring onions (hara pyaz) which increases the number of infection-fighting cells. eat beetroots (beet) rich in folate and flavonoid betalain. All these antioxidants help flush out toxins and reduce liver fat. Once the liver is cleaned of toxins, our bodies are more capable of maintaining blood cholesterol levels in desirable range.

“Potassium, folate and magnesium are the key nutrients for keeping our blood pressure under check and are also found to be cardioprotective. choose muli patta to get adequate selenium along with chaulai /math and beet patta which provides both magnesium and selenium in good amounts. Most leafy greens, matar, and val papdi/sem ki phalli are rich in biotin (vitamin b7) and folate. deficiency of folate is linked to frequent sickness, poor immune function, chronic low energy levels, poor digestion, pale skin and irritability. Choline present in matar is crucial for liver and brain health. Get enough calcium from all dark green leafy vegetables to prevent inflexible and creaky joints and improved bone health,” says Bhushan.