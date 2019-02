According to a study published in the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, foods abundant in magnesium can help strengthen your immunity and improve your bone health. Furthermore, magnesium-rich foods can help increase heart health, help prevent stroke, and may even help you keep heart attacks at bay. They also support normal nerve and muscle function and keep your heartbeat in sync. It can also help manage blood glucose levels and aid in the production of energy. Even though magnesium deficiency is rare, it can lead to fatigue, muscle weakness, high blood pressure, and many other issues. So, to help you stay healthy, we list out few foods jam-packed with magnesium.

1: You can eat spinach

You must be knowing that spinach contains high amounts of nitrates, which can help you manage your blood pressure. But, are you aware of the fact that it also contains a significant amount of magnesium. “Green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale, are rich in magnesium, iron, manganese and vitamins A, C and K, and can help you stay healthy and hearty,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

2: You can eat bananas

Even though bananas are popularly known for their high potassium content, which can help lower blood pressure and eliminate your risk of heart disease, it is also loaded with magnesium. Not only this, but it also contains vitamin C, vitamin B6, manganese and fibre. “But, you should keep in mind that ripe bananas are high in sugar and may not be suitable for people who have diabetes,” warns Ghag.

3: You can eat beetroot

Beetroot contains magnesium. It is also known to have bioactive compounds which were found to provide relief from chronic inflammation. Moreover, it can also help you manage your blood pressure, diabetes and enhance your digestion.

4: You can eat peaches

Peaches contain a good amount of magnesium. Also, they have compounds known as anthocyanins which are vital for human health. Anthocyanins are flavonoid antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation in your body.

5: You can eat sunflower seeds

The magnesium which is present in sunflower seeds has a variety of benefits – it can help promote heart health and many other health issues as well. Along with magnesium, they also contain other minerals like calcium, potassium, and iron – which are important for the proper functioning of your body.

6: You can eat walnuts

“Along with magnesium, walnuts are also abundant in polyphenolic compounds which can be helpful for the functioning of your brain.

7: You can opt for almonds

They are a good source of magnesium and are also loaded with antioxidants, to help you protect against oxidative stress, that can damage molecules in your cells and lead to inflammation. “You should speak to your expert about the quantity in which you should eat them,” advises Ghag.