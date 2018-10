Niacin which is a type of water-soluble B vitamin helps your body to absorb fat, protein and carbohydrates from food and converts them into energy. It is not only vital for the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and protein in the body, but it is also important for your hair, skin and eyes. Yes! You have heard it right! Moreover, it also helps your nervous system to function smoothly.

But, do you know that niacin deficiency can take a toll on your health? It can cause a headache, depression, skin problems, diarrhoea and fatigue. So, don’t fret anymore, we tell you about the foods which are good sources of niacin.

You should eat eggs: Eggs are a rich source of niacin and can be good for you. So, you can eat eggs in any form. You should eat seafood: Seafood is a good source of niacin and it is available easily and abundantly. You can eat, swordfish, king mackerel and sockeye salmon, which are loaded with niacin. But, you should avoid going overboard. You should eat dairy products: Along with providing calcium, they can be a good source of niacin. Consume cheese, buttermilk, milk and yoghurt to get enough amount of niacin. You should eat vegetables: You may find niacin in vegetables such as sweet potato, okra, corn, peas, pumpkin, asparagus, French beans and onions. You should eat fruits: Fruits are abundant in minerals and antioxidants along with niacin. Hence, it is essential for us to eat fruits in order to ensure the smooth functioning of our body. Strawberries, cranberries, figs, pineapples, apples, kiwis, mangoes, dates, apricots and avocados can be incorporated in your daily diet. You should eat grains: Whole grains are jam-packed with niacin. Eat barley, wheat flour, long-grain brown rice, and oats to get a good amount of niacin.

Note: Make sure that you speak to your expert regarding the quantity you should consume it. Large doses of niacin have been tied to impaired blood sugar control, so be cautious.