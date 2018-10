Longevity is not only about good genes- our dietary habits play a major role in how long we live a healthy life. The decisions we make regarding our nutrition, fitness, and so on, control many of the factors that influence the quality and quantity of our years on this planet.

The best sources of vitamins and minerals are natural foods which can help you to live longer. So, here we tell you about the foods which you should include in your diet to spend those healthy years on earth. See to it that you include these foods in your diet.

1:Broccoli: Yes, you have heard it right! You may not like that mighty broccoli but it can help you to live a longer. It is jam-packed with sulforaphane and other antioxidants that will help to protect your healthy cells from damage by the free radicals. So, just include it in your salad today and stay in top shape.

2:Kale: It is abundant in flavonoids which can help you to keep cancer at bay. Furthermore, it can also help you to lower your cholesterol. So, what are you waiting for make that yummy salad which contains kale right now!

3:Tomatoes: The lovely tomatoes are a potent source of lycopene (a fat-soluble nutrient) that is good for protecting your vision and also help to prevent stomach, lung, and prostate cancers. So, include it in your soups, veggies or curry.

4:Whole grains: They are loaded with fibre and can help you to manage your cholesterol and maintain your blood sugar levels. So, eat it now!

5:Beetroot: It contains betaine and anthocyanins which can help you to slow down your ageing process and can also reduce inflammation. So, eat it raw or include it in your salad.

6:Avocados: They are high in folate and a good source of mono-saturated fat that is beneficial for repairing your DNA cells.