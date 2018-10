Do you know that a healthy diet can help you to build strong bones right from an early age and maintain your bones throughout your life? Yes, you have heard it right! You will need calcium to build stronger bones as well as vitamin D to help your body absorb that calcium. You may suffer from osteoporosis, rickets and so on, due to weaker bones. So, make sure that you get all the essential nutrients from your diet. Here, we decode the foods which you can eat to build stronger bones. Eat them right away and stay healthy!

You should eat nuts: According to study, opt for walnuts which are rich in alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid and can decrease the rate of bone breakdown. Furthermore, Brazil nuts are loaded with magnesium and can be included in your diet. They will help you to maintain healthy bones. You can also go for flaxseed oil, ground flaxseeds, walnut oil and soybeans which are a good source of linolenic acid. You should eat leafy greens: Those amazing leafy green vegetables are loaded with calcium, magnesium and vitamin K which is essential in the formation of bone proteins and can also cut the calcium loss in your urine. According to research, too little of this fat-soluble vitamin ups your risk of hip fractures. You can opt for yoghurt: You can get your daily dose of vitamin D by soaking up in the sun. But, do you know that yoghurt can also provide you vitamin D? Yes, vitamin D is essential for your bone health. So, grab a bowl of yoghurt right now! You can opt for salmon: It is jam-packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D which is necessary for your bones. See to eat that you include it in your diet and stay fit and strong!