Eat Saag This Winter, But Pair It Up With...

It is perfectly okay to eat saag daily, but make sure you are mindful of the quantity. There are different saag kinds that are rich in antioxidants and low in calories.

Winter in the northern part of the country is best enjoyed with saag, a seasonal favourite and staple food in many states. Saag refers to an assortment of leafy green vegetables that are rich in many nutrients and can boost the body's immunity and protect it from winter illnesses and infections. It is perfectly okay to eat saag daily, but make sure you are mindful of the quantity. There are different saag kinds that are rich in antioxidants and low in calories. They support digestion by adding fibre to the body that promotes proper bowel movements.

According to Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, saag is best paired and eaten with white butter. She took to Instagram to explain that white butter that is traditionally made at home is a "powerhouse of nutrients that complement the health benefits of saag".

Batra said there are four key points to consider:

Rich in fat-soluble vitamins: White butter is loaded with vitamins A, D, E, and K. These fat-soluble vitamins are essential for various bodily functions and are better absorbed when eaten with fats. Aids iron absorption:Saag, especially spinach, is rich in iron. The fat in white butter helps in the absorption of this plant-based iron. Balances bitterness: The creamy texture and richness of white butter balance the slight bitterness of greens, making your meal healthier and tastier. Gut health: White butter contains butyrate, a fatty acid that can improve gut health and reduce inflammation.

"The next time you relish your saag, do not forget to add a dollop of white butter for that extra health kick and flavour," the expert said.

