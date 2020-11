Walnuts taste great, right! The stone fruits are also exceptionally nutritious. They are packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and have significantly more omega-3 fats than any other common nut. Walnuts are also rich in protein, dietary fibre and contain higher amounts of antioxidants than most other foods. In fact, walnuts are a real super food. Also Read - Suffering from diabetes? Reducing body fat linked to ‘lower heart risk among diabetic patients’

Several studies have suggested that eating walnuts may help maintain cholesterol levels and decrease blood pressure, two of the major risk factors for heart disease. Now, a new study has suggested that walnuts have anti-inflammatory effects that help reduce the risk of heart disease in older adults.

The research was part of the Walnuts and Healthy Aging (WAHA) study — the largest and longest trial to date exploring the benefits of daily walnut consumption. The findings from the study were recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Walnuts help reduce chronic inflammation

The research included more than 600 healthy older adults who are in their 60s and 70s. The participants either consumed 30 to 60 grams of walnuts per day as part of their typical diet or followed their standard diet (without walnuts) for two years. Those who regularly consumed walnuts had a significant reduction in inflammation, a factor associated with a lower risk of heart disease, compared to those who do not eat walnuts, the researchers said.

It was found that the concentration of 6 well-known inflammatory markers, including interleukin-1β, in the blood were reduced by up to 11.5% on the walnut diet. Inactivation of interleukin-1β, is a potent pro-inflammatory cytokine, has been strongly associated with reduced rates of coronary heart disease.

Based on the findings, the researchers concluded that eating walnuts can benefit beyond cholesterol lowering in cardiovascular disease reduction.

Lead researcher Dr. Emilio Ros from the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona explained that while short-term inflammation helps heal wounds and fight infections, chronic inflammation can damage cardiovascular health. Chronic inflammation plays a key role in the development and progression of atherosclerosis, buildup of plaque or hardening of the arteries that is the major cause of heart attacks and stroke.

Poor diet, obesity, stress and high blood pressure are common factors that cause chronic inflammation, the expert noted.

Eating walnuts may lessen chronic inflammation, which could help to reduce the risk for heart disease — a condition more common in older adults, Dr. Ros added.

What makes walnuts a heart-healthy food?

According to Dr. Ros, walnuts contain high amount of essential nutrients like the omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA (2.5g/oz), and other highly bioactive components like polyphenols2, which are responsible for their anti-inflammatory effect and other health benefits.

Omega-3 fatty acids found in walnuts may benefit your heart by:

Decreasing triglyceride levels: Triglycerides are a type of fat (lipid) found in your blood. A triglyceride level above 150 mg/dL is a risk factor for heart disease.

Lowering the risk for abnormal heart rhythm: Also called an arrhythmia, irregular heart rhythms can lead to sudden cardiac death.

Lowering blood pressure

Reducing inflammation of the blood vessels and formation of blood clots

Walnuts have almost twice as many antioxidant polyphenols as other commonly consumed nuts. Studies have linked higher polyphenol intake to decreased risk for cardiovascular disease.