Eat Like An Athlete: What To Eat, When To Eat And How Often To Perform At Your Peak

Eat Like An Athlete: We often tend to view athletes as individuals who are very disciplined and strong-willed. But did you know that restriction is not one of their best tactics? These people ensure to supply their bodies with the right amount of energy. They are more concerned about providing their body with the appropriate energy at the right time. And it is these principles that can entirely transform the way common people deal with health, weight loss and energy throughout the day.

Plan Meals Like Athletes

According to Dt. Anushi Jain, Weight Loss and Gut Health Expert, athletes typically plan their meals instead of fulfilling cravings. She said, "They consume moderate protein intake and easy to digest carbohydrates before exercise. This helps to maintain energy and avert fatigue. Since nutrition plays a vital role after training, they take carbohydrates and high quality protein within 30 to 60 minutes. This aids in the replenishment of the glycogen reserves and the initiation of muscle recovery."

She further said carbohydrate is another important macronutrient for athletes as it provides them with endurance and fast response. Similarly, the importance of carbohydrates is crucial even for non-athletes because this macronutrient helps to promote thyroid activity, hormonal equilibrium, digestion and energy throughout the day.

When it comes to protein consumption, Dt. Anushi Jain notes that athletes are very tactical. She said, "Sportsmen do not depend on a protein-saturated one large dinner. Rather they divide the protein intake evenly, i.e., an intake of 20 to 30 grams every 3-4 hours. Maintaining a certain routine helps your body to build muscle, activate metabolism and keep you full for longer, resulting in maintaining a healthy body weight without necessarily feeling hungry or the need to eat."

Eat Meals On Time

Understanding when to eat your meal is essential to maintaining optimal health. Dt. Anushi Jain explains, "Athletes usually consume three healthy meals and two to three snacks that serve a purpose. This eating pattern makes blood sugar levels normal, reduces cortisol spikes and is healthy for the gut. It also disrupts the binge-restrict loop which disorganizes digestion and gut microbiome.

She adds, "Drinking plenty of water is very important because it helps your body to recover after exercise. You are not thirsty when it is cold, but you lose fluid. To replace loss of water retention, sportspeople consume warm beverages, herbal teas, soups and electrolytes. Healthy fats, leafy greens and berries are all healthy and they can make you feel better. The thing with iron rich foods is that they are essential to the energy levels and hormone health of women."

The dietician concludes that the greatest lesson common people can take from athletes is to be consistent. Following an athlete-like routine will enable you to lose weight in a healthy manner, maintain your gut health and your energy levels simply by planning your meals rather than eating when you are hungry or stressed. In her words, "It's not about eating less but it is about consuming food with purpose and time that satisfies the needs of your body."

